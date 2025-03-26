A harbourside hit: The Stable celebrates its arrival in Padstow

The Stable, Padstow, James Strawbridge

The Stable, renowned for its fresh pizza and craft cider, celebrated the opening of its new Padstow harbourside restaurant recently with an exclusive launch event. The evening brought together local press, influencers and businesses to enjoy a night filled with delicious food, drinks and entertainment. The event showcased the vibrant atmosphere that locals and visitors can expect from this stunning new venue.

The highlight of the launch night was a live pizza cook-off hosted by BBC Radio Cornwall’s Daphne Skinnard that saw two teams compete to create the best pizza. Cornish Pirates rugby players Harry Yates and Ollie Andrews, turned up the heat in the competition by adding the rugby club’s newly launched hot sauce to their creation while chef James Strawbridge teamed up with Cornish Pirates player Cameron Jones to create a calzone that ultimately won the judges’ vote after an initial tie.

Guests enjoyed a variety of The Stable’s signature offerings, including their pizzas ‘The Harbour Master’, which is exclusive to Padstowand ‘The Blazing Saddle’, crispy calamari, brownie bites and Biscoff cheesecake, along with drinks that included The Stable’s house cider, ‘Rapscallion’ and offerings from Sandford Orchards and Tarquin’s. There was also a lively set from Flo Tippetts-Hill, who has previously headlined at the Rock Oyster Festival, and the chance to compete in a cider pong contest.

Emma Blackmore, Director of The Stable, reflected on the evening, commenting: “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off our opening in Padstow. The energy and warmth from our guests perfectly captured the spirit of The Stable. We’re excited to welcome locals and visitors alike to this iconic location where they can experience our handcrafted pizzas, carefully curated range of ciders, and exclusive new breakfast menu, right here on the harbourside.”

The Stable, Padstow is open daily from 9am to 10pm, 7 days a week. Guests can expect to enjoy a brand new menu featuring larger, thinner, crispier pizza bases, alongside exciting additions such as smashed burgers, classic fish and chips, and an exclusive breakfast menu available only at the Padstow location. Bookings are available via stablepizza.com.