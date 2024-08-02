A MATCH MADE IN THE MULTIVERSE: BREWDOG LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE CANS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s biggest independent craft brewer, BrewDog has teamed up with Marvel Studios to launch limited-edition Punk IPA Deadpool & Wolverine cans.

With one half in Deadpool red and the other in Wolverine yellow, these special Punk IPA cans are a must-buy for any steadfast superhero fans with a craving for craft beer.

Sold exclusively on the BrewDog website and across BrewDog bars, beer lovers can get their hands (or claws) on these limited-edition cans now. They’re only available while stocks last, so you’ll have to be faster than Deadpool to grab one for yourself.

BrewDog is also offering a superhuman experience at its bars across the UK: unlimited wings, for you and your ‘best bubs’, every Wednesday. The superhero-inspired Wings Wednesday, which includes both meat and vegan options, will be held at BrewDog bars until Wednesday 15th August with two major flavour combinations: Deadpool ‘Merc with the Mouth’ Buffalo, and Wolverine ‘Best Bub’ Korean BBQ. Best enjoyed alongside a chilled Deadpool & Wolverine can.

BrewDog launch limited-edition Punk IPA Deadpool & Wolverine cans.

BrewDog Bars are getting a full movie makeover, with complete character takeovers to enhance the dining experience. BrewDog has also launched a new Sharing Wings Platter, which includes nine wings of each namesake flavour, with the option to upgrade with a drinks package for the ultimate combo. Available all day, every day. Except when bars are closed.

Commenting on BrewDog’s partnership with Marvel Studios, Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “Are you a diehard Deadpool devotee? Are you wild for Wolverine? It doesn’t matter which team you’re on - with BrewDog’s limited-edition Deadpool & Wolverine Punk IPA cans, we’re encouraging superhero fans to come together with their best bubs to celebrate the launch of this hotly-anticipated movie. And for foodie film lovers, our all-you-can-eat wings experience is available every Wednesday too.

“Grab your mates, sink your teeth into some delicious wings and crack open a cold one to toast your new favourite duo this summer.”

The limited-edition Punk IPA Deadpool & Wolverine cans is available to buy exclusively from BrewDog’s website and across UK bars now, whilst stocks last.

Deadpool & Wolverine inspired Wings Wednesdays will take place from 10th July until 15th August, and the new themed Sharing Wings Platter is available now.

To book a table for the Deadpool & Wolverine Wings Wednesday experience, visit: https://www.brewdog.com/uk/deadpool-wings-wednesday.