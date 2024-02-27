AA announces UK’s top restaurants at Rosette Awards 2024 and announces new honours for chefs
Among the celebrated, one establishment was awarded the distinguished four AA Rosettes, while an impressive sixteen have been presented with three AA Rosettes, a true testament to the outstanding quality and originality across the UK culinary landscape. London-based restaurant, La Dame de Pic London, was the sole restaurant achieving the prestigious award of four AA Rosettes for its stunning classic dishes, featuring first class, seasonal produce, superb technical execution and flavour profiles. Earning three AA Rosettes places restaurants on a pedestal of national recognition, showcasing their excellence far beyond their local borders. Meanwhile, the award of four AA Rosettes positions the recipient among the top restaurants in the country, marking it out as offering the crème de la crème of dining experiences. Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”
Since 1956, the AA Rosette Awards have been a mark of leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of multi-Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.
The full list of new 2024 Rosette winners
New four AA Rosettes:
- La Dame de Pic London, Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square | London
New three AA Rosettes:
- Social Eating House | London
- Pavyllon London, Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane | London
- Claridge's Restaurant | London
- The Silver Birch | London
- Studio Frantzén | London
- Fallowfields, Housel Bay | Cornwall
- Summer Lodge Country House Hotel | Dorset
- Toffs by Rob Palmer | West Midlands
- The Gin Trap Inn | Norfolk
- The Dining Room and Cellar, Hillbark Hotel & Spa | Merseyside
- The Little Chartroom | Edinburgh
- Mingary Castle | Highlands
- Thomas by Tom Simmons | Cardiff
- The Tasting Room, The Vineyard | Berkshire
- The Angel Inn | Suffolk
- Kintsu | Essex
