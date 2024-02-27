Among the celebrated, one establishment was awarded the distinguished four AA Rosettes, while an impressive sixteen have been presented with three AA Rosettes, a true testament to the outstanding quality and originality across the UK culinary landscape. London-based restaurant, La Dame de Pic London, was the sole restaurant achieving the prestigious award of four AA Rosettes for its stunning classic dishes, featuring first class, seasonal produce, superb technical execution and flavour profiles. Earning three AA Rosettes places restaurants on a pedestal of national recognition, showcasing their excellence far beyond their local borders. Meanwhile, the award of four AA Rosettes positions the recipient among the top restaurants in the country, marking it out as offering the crème de la crème of dining experiences. Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”