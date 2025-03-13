Acclaimed Gloucestershire chef unveils brasserie-style dining experience at The Greenway Hotel

The Guinness-inspired fish and chips, which features black Guinness batter that resembles sea rocks, sea moss, skin-on fries, and a unique Guinness vinegar spray

A Gloucestershire chef has unveiled a new brasserie-style dining experience at one of the county’s leading boutique hotels.

Abhijit Dasalkar, Head Chef at The Greenway Hotel & Spa, has revealed the first menu at the hotel’s new Orchard Brasserie, which has been created to offer a refined yet casual dining option from the same team behind the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, The Garden Room.

The new brasserie concept, which will open on Friday, April 4, aims to cater to all visitors to the hotel, from longer-stay guests and spa members to local diners.

Available Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, the Orchard Brasserie will blend classic brasserie-style French cooking – a foundation of Dasalkar’s culinary training – with bold seasonal flavours.

Abhijeet Dasalkar, Head Chef at The Greenway Hotel

Guests can expect bold twist on classics such as the Guinness-inspired fish and chips, featuring black Guinness batter that resembles sea rocks, sea moss, skin-on fries, and a unique Guinness vinegar spray.

Other highlights include grilled bavette steak with sauté potatoes, fine beans, and sauce Diane; pan-fried hake fillet with spring bean cassoulet and chorizo oil; confit duck leg with braised puy lentils and smoked bacon; mushroom and truffle arancini with truffle mayonnaise, and the Greenway Burger with smoked bacon, applewood cheddar, and pickles.

To complement the menu, the Orchard Brasserie offers a selection of classic cocktails, wines, spirits and alongside a variety of soft drinks.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” said Head Chef Abhijit Dasalkar. “Guests love our fine fine-dining offering, but we knew there was demand for something more informal for people to enjoy great food without it being a special occasion.

“We’ve taken inspiration from classic French brasseries but also had fun with seasonal ingredients to create something unique to The Greenway, but still carrying all the traits of brasserie dining that will be familiar to people of all tastes.

“The menu showcases a balance of refined classics and creative new dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

The Greenway Hotel & Spa is part of the Eden Hotel Collection, which was named AA Small Hotel Group of the Year in 2025.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Orchard Brasserie as a new dining option at The Greenway Hotel & Spa,” added Luke Millikin, General Manager of The Greenway Hotel & Spa.

“This concept allows us to offer a relaxed yet high-quality dining experience, complementing our fine dining restaurant while catering to hotel guests, visitors and the wider Cheltenham community.

“This is one of a number of ways we are looking to showcase the creativity and expertise of our fantastic kitchen team with even more visitors in the coming months and years.”

For more information, and to book, visit www.thegreenwayhotelandspa.com/orchard-brasserie