A new report has lifted the lid on crisps, nuts and popcorn - and found that most savoury snacks on supermarket shelves fail the incoming rules on healthy food that will see adverts restricted.

The group Action on Salt and Sugar, which is based at Queen Mary University of London, has researched the sugar and salt content of popular snacks.

It comes ahead of the law changes in October which will see a ban on “junk food” advertising. And this report highlights that the majority of the 1,200 products on sale examined - 77% of crisps, 56% of nuts, and 88% of popcorn would be scored “less healthy” under the government’s guidelines – which would bar them from being advertised on TV and online before 9pm from October.

The report highlighted not just products high in salt and sugar, but similar foods with much lower levels, as the group claims it is possible to reduce salt and sugar levels - but manufacturers are choosing not to.

While many people might expect crisps to contain more salt than is good for you, the report’s authors pointed the finger at one type of snack in particular for unhealthy content.

Action on Salt and Sugar said: “Often regarded as a healthier snack, many ready-to-eat popcorn products contain excessive levels of salt and sugar. Shockingly, 27% of all ready-to-eat popcorn products exceed the government’s voluntary maximum salt targets – with over one in three saltier than a packet of cheese & onion crisps.

“Meanwhile, 42% of popcorn surveyed would also receive a red warning label for total sugar, with Morrisons Market Street Toffee Flavour Popcorn with a shocking 59.1g of sugar per 100g – equivalent to more than 7x teaspoons per serving, far exceeding a child’s maximum daily limit.”

But crisps were also in the firing line. M&S Salt and Vinegar Chiplets have 2.8g of salt per 100g, four times as much as rival brand Well and Truly Crunchies sea salty and cider vinegar crisps.

Pipers Lye Cross sharing cheddar and onion crisps have more than twice the levels of salt per 100g (1.6g) as Aldi’s own-brand cheddar and onion equivalent.

Sonia Pombo, Head of Impact and Research at Action on Salt, says: “It’s clear that voluntary efforts to improve food nutrition have largely fallen short. Yet this isn’t about feasibility as some companies have already shown that reformulation is possible.

“It's about time the government get tough with companies and implement mandatory targets with strong enforcement. Without this, the UK’s hidden salt and sugar crisis will persist, putting consumers at risk and leaving responsible brands at a disadvantage in an uneven marketplace.”

The snacks in the firing line for excess levels of salt were (all figures in brackets are grams of salt per 100g): M&S Salt and Vinegar Chiplets (2.8g); Pipers Lye Cross Cheddar and Onion sharing crisps (1.6g); Forest Feast Slow Roast Sea Salt Colossal Cashews (2.6g); Joe and Steph’s Sweet and Salty Popcorn (2.25g); Nom Organic Simply Salted Popcorn (1.9g).

Dr Pauline Swift, the chair of Blood Pressure UK added: “Reducing salt isn’t just a health recommendation – it’s a lifesaving necessity. Excess salt, often hidden in everyday foods, raises blood pressure, which is the leading cause of strokes, heart and kidney disease – all of which is completely avoidable. Without urgent action to cut both salt and sugar levels, we’re gambling with lives. The government must step up with enforceable targets to protect public health.”

Looking at sugar (brackets denote grams of sugar per 100g): M&S Belgian Milk Chocolate Cashews (49.4g); M&S Collection Caramelised Pecans (27.3g); Aldi Snackrite Popcorn Sweet (31.4g) and Morrisons Market Street Toffee Flavour Popcorn (59.1g).

Kate Howard, the campaign co-ordinator for Recipe for Change, said: “Food companies are continuing to harm our health with the products they put on their shelves. The range of sugar and salt in the snacks surveyed here shows there’s plenty of scope to reduce these ingredients but while some companies are doing better, most are not incentivised to improve their products. The public doesn’t believe companies will produce healthier food without government regulation, and they’re currently being proved right.”