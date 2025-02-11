Airfryer expert reveals why mayo is the secret to a luxury Valentine's Day meal

Cooking steak has never been easier.

Martin Senders, in-house Airfryer Chef at Philips is dishing out his top cooking tips and hacks for the most romantic night of the year.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, couples across the country will be ditching overpriced restaurant set menus for a romantic home-cooked meal.

Nothing says romance like a perfectly cooked steak and fries, but getting restaurant-quality results at home isn’t always easy. Overcooked steak and soggy fries are a sure way to kill the mood.

Luckily, an airfryer and one unexpected, household ingredient could be your key to a stress-free successful date night.

According to Martin Senders, Philips’ in-house Airfryer chef, slathering your steak in mayonnaise is the secret to taking your feast from average to outstanding.

Martin says: “Mayonnaise is not just for dipping – it’s the key to achieving a tender, sizzling steak and crispy golden fries with minimal effort.

“A simple thin layer of mayo before seasoning creates a golden, irresistible crust, locks in moisture, and enhances flavour – all without leaving a mayo taste behind.

“While many think a hot pan or grill is the only way to get a steakhouse finish, an airfryer does the job just as well, producing a beautifully crisp exterior and a juicy, tender interior – without the smoke filling the kitchen. A dual-basket Airfryer makes it even easier by cooking steak and fries together with no pans required.

“The basics still matter - preheat your airfryer, season well, and make sure to flip halfway. But with the mayo trick, you’ll take your steak from good to gourmet with no hassle.”

Top Tips for the perfect airfryer steak & chips

The Steak

The ice cube trick

When prepping your steak, try placing a small ice cube on top of your steak before air frying. This will keep the surface from drying out while ensuring a tender, mouthwatering inside.

The mayo marinade

Try swapping your usual oil for a thin layer of mayo before seasoning. It helps create a beautifully crispy crust while locking in moisture, plus - there’s no mayo taste left behind.

Forget the fork

When flipping your steak, avoid piercing the meat with a fork. This releases all those precious juices. Use tongs to keep your steak tender and succulent.

The Fries

Dry your potatoes

Once you’ve cut your potatoes, make sure to pat them with a dry kitchen towel or paper towel to remove excess moisture. The drier they are, the crispier your fries will be - giving you that perfect golden crunch with a fluffy centre.

Less is more

When you’re hungry, it’s tempting to pile everything into the air fryer at once but packing in too many can stop the hot air from circulating properly. This leads to uneven cooking and soggy fries instead of crispy, golden perfection. For the best results, cook fries in batches if needed.