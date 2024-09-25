Aldi's Cuthbert cake is crowned as the supermarket's most popular product amid new "fan favourite" range
In an announcement that has shocked absolutely no one, Aldi has revealed that the nation’s favourite product from their supermarket shelves is the infamous Cuthbert cake.
First stocked on Aldi shelves in 2019, Cuthbert has had a wild ride including an appearance in a High Court case and skydiving for charity from 40,000ft. Following the cake’s success in the poll, it will be branded with the words “fan favourite” on its packaging - as will a number of other popular items, many of which are inspired by some of the bigger, but more expensive, brands.
In the supermarket’s Social Media Star category, Cuthbert swept away the competition with 30 per cent of the votes from shoppers.
Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “There’s never been anything like Cuthbert in Britain’s supermarkets. Well, maybe there’s been a few similarities elsewhere, but we’re rightly proud of our iconic cake, and so it seems are our shoppers.
“It’s been fantastic and fascinating to see what gets the seal of shopper approval across such a wide range of products. With our newly crowned winners set to be highlighted in store, we hope customers will find it easier than ever to find their favourite product.”
