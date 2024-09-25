Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British shoppers have voted with their wallets and crowned their favourite Aldi product - and it’s exactly what you would expect.

In an announcement that has shocked absolutely no one, Aldi has revealed that the nation’s favourite product from their supermarket shelves is the infamous Cuthbert cake.

First stocked on Aldi shelves in 2019, Cuthbert has had a wild ride including an appearance in a High Court case and skydiving for charity from 40,000ft. Following the cake’s success in the poll, it will be branded with the words “fan favourite” on its packaging - as will a number of other popular items, many of which are inspired by some of the bigger, but more expensive, brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s official - Cuthbert is the king of Aldi’s supermarket shelves. | Aldi

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the supermarket’s Social Media Star category, Cuthbert swept away the competition with 30 per cent of the votes from shoppers.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “There’s never been anything like Cuthbert in Britain’s supermarkets. Well, maybe there’s been a few similarities elsewhere, but we’re rightly proud of our iconic cake, and so it seems are our shoppers.

“It’s been fantastic and fascinating to see what gets the seal of shopper approval across such a wide range of products. With our newly crowned winners set to be highlighted in store, we hope customers will find it easier than ever to find their favourite product.”