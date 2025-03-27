A supermarket is bringing back an “irresistible” flavour of crisps.

Aldi says it will once again stock garlic bread crinkle-cut crisps from March 27, after a long time away. They were introduced in 2023.

It says shoppers have begged it to restore the unusual flavour to the shelves.

One excited shopper posted on the Food Finds UK Official Facebook Group saying: “They’re back! Garlic bread crisps in Aldi!’”

Aldi's garlic bread flavoured crisps | Aldi

The post quickly snowballed to over 2.7k replies with comments such as: “OMG!! I wrote an email last month asking for them to bring them back” while another added: “the dream”.

One shopper even said: “These are a dangerous purchase as it’s so hard to stop eating them!.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Since initial launch, these irresistible crisps have gained a cult following with shoppers desperate to see them become a permanent Aldi staple.”

The Specially Selected Garlic Bread Crinkle Cut Crisps are £1.15 for a 150g bag. But there is only a limited stock, says Aldi.