Aldi’s popular pigs in blankets pop-up restaurant is making a festive return to the UK for a limited time this Christmas season.

Fans of the festive treat - sausages wrapped in bacon - have until Saturday, November 30, to enjoy this exclusive two-day dining experience

The pop-up restaurant is located at 133 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, E2 7DG, and will operate for just two days, opening on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, from 12.30pm to 8.30pm. Guests can enjoy 45-minute dining slots to indulge in unlimited pigs in blankets.

The dining times available each day are as follows:

12.30pm - 1.45pm

2.15pm - 3.30pm

4pm - 5.15pm

5.45 - 7pm

7.30pm - 8.45pm

While some dining slots were available for pre-booking via Eventbrite, these have now sold out. Walk-in spaces are available, but they are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pop-up is easily accessible via public transport. The nearest stations are Shoreditch High Street (London Overground) and Bethnal Green (Central Line).