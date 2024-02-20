Aldi recalls Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake due to undeclared mustard
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aldi has recalled one of its pasta products over a possible health risk. Food Safety Agency said the supermarket is taking Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake off its shelves because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label, potentially causing health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
FSA said the affected product is Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake (pack size 600g) with a use by date of February 25, 26, 27. It added: "Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and have contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you have bought the above product and have and allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
Aldi said in a statement: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling this product because it is incorrectly labelled and contains mustard. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your cooperation."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.