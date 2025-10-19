Aldi recalls steaks after 'possible health risk' - can you get a refund and do you need to show a receipt?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Aldi has pulled one of its steaks from UK stores - and is urging people not to eat them.

The supermarket’s Ashfields 30 Day Matured Thin Cut Beef Steaks (360g, use by October 26 2025) contain milk, which isn’t listed on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the packaging mix-up makes the product unsafe for anyone with a milk or lactose allergy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the FSA said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. This is due to a packaging error.”

Aldi has since issued an urgent recall notice and informed allergy support organisations to alert their members. In-store posters are also being displayed, explaining why the product is being recalled and what customers should do.

Anyone who has bought the affected steaks and is allergic or intolerant to milk should not eat the product. Customers can return it to any Aldi store for a full refund - no receipt is required.

For more information, visit Aldi Help or call 0800 042 0800.

Related topics:AldiFood Standards Agency
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice