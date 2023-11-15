Aldi is set to launch the UK's first PI

Aldi restaurant: UK supermarket launches bottomless pigs-in-blankets eatery in London

Aldi is set to open the UK's first restaurant to sell bottomless Pigs in Blankets. The unique offering willl delight pork enthusiasts across the UK who are expected to consume a whopping 423 million pigs in blankets on Christmas Day alone, according to research from the UK supermarket.

Last year, Aldi sold more than 38 million pigs in blankets, and with sales expected to increase to over 43 million this year, it's no wonder the discount store is opening a restuarant dedicated to the beloved Christmas dish. At a simple press of a button, customers can get a never-ending supply of pork-in-pork dishes.

Here's everything you need to know about Aldi's bottomless pigs in blankets restaurant

Aldi restaurant opening date

Aldi's Pig in Blanket Restaurant will launch on Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25 and serve food from 1pm to 8:15pm.

Aldi restaurant location

Aldi's Pig in Blanket restaurant in located in North London’s Camden Passage. The address for the restaurant is Camden Passage, Islington, London N1 8EA.

How to book at Aldi's restaurant

Fans can book for Aldi’s Pig in Blanket restaurant via Eventbrite, with spaces available for walk-ins. Tickets are available now for only £5 per person with proceeds donated to Neighbourly.

Aldi pigs-in-blanket restaurant menu

Food

Specially Selected Pigs in Blankets

Plant Menu Ultimate No Pigs in Blankets (Vegan)

Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Chipolatas Wrapped in Bacon

Specially Selected Brie & Cranberry Candy Cane Pig in Blankets

Giant Yorkshire Pudding Pig in Blanket

Specially Selected Festive Pigs in Blankets Wood Fired Sourdough Pizza

Butchers Select Pigs in Blankets

Specially Selected Pigs in Blanket Handcooked Crisps

Specially Selected Lightly Sea Salted Handcooked Crisps