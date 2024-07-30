Aldi sells most British free-range eggs of all UK supermarkets
Almost 200 million free-range eggs were purchased at Aldi, Britain’s most popular supermarket, over the 12 weeks to 9th June - the largest amount of any UK retailer.
Aldi has invested more than £50m into UK egg farming and producers over the past two years, in a further show of support for the British free-range egg industry.
All Aldi eggs are British Lion Code approved. The retailer also ensures it implements long-term contracts for its egg suppliers, providing them with certainty and security for them to continue to invest and grow their businesses.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “British suppliers are integral to Aldi’s success, and the long-term relationships we’ve formed with our UK egg farmers are something we take great pride in.
“Becoming the largest provider of free-range eggs is a great achievement which wouldn’t have been possible without these brilliant suppliers, who continue to work with us to put animal welfare first.”
Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers in 2023 and continues to invest more than ever before in British suppliers and growers.
