Aldi UK: Supermarket follows trend to launch bubble tea easter eggs

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

26th Feb 2025, 5:34pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A unique twist on the easter egg 🥚
  • Bubble Tea is a viral drink trend popular with Gen Z
  • Aldi has launched brand-new bubble tea inspired Easter eggs
  • The eggs mimic the look of a bubble tea and are priced at £7.99

Bubble Tea is a viral drink trend which has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The drink which was founded in Taiwan in the 1980s became a popular drink in the UK in recent years, and is still a favourite of many - especially Gen Z.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, Aldi has jumped on the viral trend with an ‘egg-citing’ launch just time for Easter.

Aldi UK: Supermarket follows trend to launch bubble tea easter eggsAldi UK: Supermarket follows trend to launch bubble tea easter eggs
Aldi UK: Supermarket follows trend to launch bubble tea easter eggs | Aldi

The discount supermarket has launched a brand-new Easter egg, which is inspired by the delicious, sweet drink.

Aldi has launched the Dairyfine Bubble Tea Easter Eggs, which are available in two flavours; Strawberry and Mango.

The eggs are presented in a bubble tea design, with an edible chocolate cup, toppings and straw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A personalised morning news round-up with NationalWorld Today - sign up here.

The Mango & Peach flavour is a white chocolate cup filled with milk chocolate-coated malt balls, peach-flavoured filled marshmallows and a rock candy straw.

The Strawberry also has a white chocolate cup filled with milk chocolate-coated malt balls with strawberry-flavoured filled marshmallows and a playful rock straw.

The Dairyfine Bubble Tea Easter eggs are priced at £7.99 for 215g and are available in Aldi stores now.

Related topics:BoostEasterSupermarket

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice