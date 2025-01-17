Aldi unveils new chardonnay to help remove ocean plastic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has launched a new own label Chardonnay in partnership with The Hidden Sea to support the removal of plastic from the ocean.

The partnership means that for every bottle of Kooliburra Hidden Sea Chardonnay bought by Aldi customers, the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles worth of ocean plastic will be removed. The Hidden Sea works with its global ocean health partner, ReSea Project, to fund large-scale clean-ups to extract plastic from the ocean.

Aldi is the first UK supermarket to partner with The Hidden Sea on an own label wine, with the new Chardonnay priced at £7.49 per bottle and available in stores now.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know our customers want to shop more sustainably, which is why we’re pleased to be launching this unique wine that will support ongoing industry action to reduce ocean plastic. Our Buying Teams are always looking for ways to offer more sustainable options and we're proud to be the first supermarket working with The Hidden Sea on our very own label Chardonnay.”

Justin Moran, co-founder of The Hidden Sea, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Aldi on this initiative, helping its customers champion ocean conservation by choosing our Chardonnay. Each bottle purchased will play a crucial role in funding cleanup projects that remove plastic waste from our oceans, helping to restore marine ecosystems. It will be a great achievement to see the wine in stores nationwide and we’re proud that Aldi customers can join us on this mission for a healthier planet.”

Last year, Aldi launched the UK’s first, supermarket own-brand paper wine bottles and innovative eco flat plastic bottles which were even awarded gold for the Sustainability Pack of the Year at The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2024. By reducing weight and swapping primary material compared to their glass alternatives, these bottles reduce emissions associated with packaging manufacturing and transportation.