Apple Crumble Searches Surge as Chef Reveals Surprising Ingredient

Miso Caramel Apple Crumble

With UK searches for apple crumble recipes surging 150% in the past week as cooler weather sets in, recipe box Gousto is putting a new twist on Britain’s favourite pud. Move over pumpkin spice, this autumn it’s all about the Miso Caramel Apple Crumble.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Nahmad, lead recipe developer at recipe box Gousto, reveals how stirring a spoonful of miso paste into caramel sauce will take your classic crumble to the next level; “Just a spoonful of miso transforms apple crumble from homely classic to indulgent showstopper. The savoury umami depth of miso balances the sweetness of apples and caramel, creating a crumble that’s comforting yet elevated, perfect for cosy evenings as the nights draw in.”

Why Miso?

Miso has been a firm favourite on TikTok and in UK kitchens, but Gousto chef Sophie Nahmad reveals how home cooks are discovering it goes far beyond soup; “Rich in umami, miso paste enhances savoury and sweet dishes alike, bringing out deeper, richer notes. In desserts, it’s been hailed by chefs as the “salt upgrade”, adding complexity without overpowering. So it’s no surprise we’re seeing the miso trend break into desserts across TikTok. From cakes, to cookies, ice cream, and tarte tatin, miso caramel is being used to elevate a range of comforting classics.”

Making the Miso Caramel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie explains: “Making miso caramel couldn’t be easier. Simply melt sugar in a pan until it turns golden, then whisk in butter and cream for a rich, glossy sauce. Stir through a spoonful of miso paste for that savoury depth, and pour the caramel over your apples before adding your crumble.”

“Apple crumble is a much-loved British classic, but if you’re entertaining, it can feel a little dated,” says Sophie Nahmad, Leading Chef at Gousto. “Adding miso to caramel gives it an unexpected edge, it’s indulgent but balanced, and turns a humble pudding into something truly special. It’s a simple change that anyone can make at home.”

Recipe: Miso Caramel Apple Crumble

Serves: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the apple filling:

6 medium cooking apples (e.g. Bramley or Granny Smith), peeled, cored and sliced

50g caster sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the miso caramel:

100g caster sugar

50g unsalted butter

100ml double cream

1 tbsp white miso paste

For the crumble topping:

150g plain flour

100g cold unsalted butter, cubed

75g light brown sugar

50g oats

Optional for serving:

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas 4. Prepare the apples. Place sliced apples in a mixing bowl, toss with lemon juice, sugar, and vanilla. Spread evenly in a baking dish. Make the miso caramel. In a saucepan, heat sugar over medium heat until it melts and turns amber. Add butter, stirring until melted, then carefully whisk in cream (it will bubble). Stir in the miso paste until smooth. Pour the caramel over the apples. Make the crumble topping. Rub the flour and butter together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir in the oats and sugar. Assemble. Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the apples and caramel. Bake. Place in the oven for 35–40 minutes until golden brown and bubbling at the edges. Serve. Spoon into bowls and enjoy warm with vanilla ice cream for the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and umami.