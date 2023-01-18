The retailer has launched seven budget-friendly recipes across its Just Essentials range

Asda has launched a new cost of living initiative to feed a family of four every night for a week for under £20.

The initiative uses ingredients from Asda’s Just Essentials range and aims to help families save money on their weekly shop.

The supermarket’s meal plan helps households plan and cook an entire week’s worth of evening meals for as little as £2.10 per meal for four people and the only ingredients customers will need are oil, salt and pepper.

The Just Essentials ‘7 for £20’ plan is available on Asda.com , meaning customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket, before following the method to create each meal on the Asda Good Living website .

Some of the meals include tuna and tomato pasta, bacon and pea frittata, chicken stew and rice, chicken pasta, fish pie, fish biryani and sausage and mash.

The announcement follows the launch of Asda’s popular Just Essentials range last year, which aims to provide low-cost food essentials to shoppers on a budget and includes everything from fresh produce to cupboard essentials, with prices starting at just 16p.

Asda’s Just Essentials meal plan includes the following evening meals:

Monday – Sausage and Mash

Tuesday – Fish Biryani

Wednesday – Fish Pie

Thursday – Bacon and Pea Frittata

Friday – Tuna and Tomato Pasta

Saturday – Chicken Stew and Rice

Sunday – Chicken Pasta

Sam Dickson, Acting Chief Customer Office at Asda, said: “Our reputation for offering quality, low-cost food products means that we’re trusted by families and shoppers looking for good food on a budget.