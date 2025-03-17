A product sold in Asda and Waitrose has been pulled off the shelves as it may contain glass.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand Kelly Loves is recalling its jars of sushi ginger because of the risk of glass in the food.

A statement put out by the Food Standards Agency, which has issued the alert, says: “The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat. The affected product was sold in Asda and Waitrose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Loves sushi ginger - recalled March 2025 because of possible glass | Kelly Loves

The affected product is 150ml jar of Sushi Ginger. The batch code is UK12019 with a best before date of February 9, 2026.

Kelly Loves said: “While the product has been removed from shelves as a precautionary measure, we are now extending the recall to consumers who may have purchased the affected product. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your co-operation.”

The jars can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. For further information, contact Kelly Loves at [email protected]