Authentic Danish baker Ole & Steen welcomes Spring with its biggest and most vibrant new menu launch

Spring has officially arrived at Ole & Steen, and with it comes the bakery’s biggest and most exciting seasonal menu to date.

Bursting with fresh, vibrant flavours, this limited-time menu is designed to bring joy, comfort, and a little extra hygge (Danish for relaxation) to every bite.

This spring season menu introduces an irresistible selection of flavoursome super salads, fresh baguettes, hearty toasties, indulgent cakes, and mouth-watering pastries, alongside refreshing iced spritz drinks - perfect for the lighter, sunnier days ahead.

Authentic Danish bakers Ole & Steen’s new spring menu launches on March 18 showcasing the fresh, vibrant springtime flavours.

Ole & Steen Spring Menu

The menu includes the Hot Smoked Salmon & Chilli Honey Dressing Salad, where tender hot-smoked salmon meets crisp spinach, crunchy red cabbage coleslaw, refreshing cucumber, steamed broccoli, and edamame, all drizzled in a bold chilli honey dressing.

For a plant-based delight, the Squash, Hummus & Chimichurri Dressing Salad combines fluffy quinoa, fresh spinach, vibrant pickled red onions, roasted butternut squash, creamy hummus, and a fragrant chimichurri drizzle.

For those looking for something heartier, the Chicken Caesar Baguette is a must-try, filled with succulent pulled chicken, rich Caesar dressing, crispy bacon, parmesan, and peppery rocket.

Meanwhile, the Chicken & Coleslaw Toastie elevates comfort food with golden, toasted focaccia stuffed with tender pulled chicken, ranch-style red cabbage coleslaw, gooey Red Leicester cheese, and a sweet-yet-spicy chilli jam.

Pastry lovers will be drawn to the Feta, Za’atar & Honey Danish, a deliciously flaky Danish pastry topped with tangy feta, fragrant za’atar, and a drizzle of golden honey.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in the beautifully delicate Lemon Cake, a zesty lemon sponge crowned with lemon icing and edible dried flowers, or the Lemon Meringue Tart, a crisp shortcrust base filled with luscious lemon curd and citrus creme, finished with perfectly toasted meringue.

For a classic treat, the freshly baked Banana & Walnut Bread offers the perfect balance of soft, nutty, and naturally sweet flavours.

To complement the new menu, Ole & Steen is launching a selection of refreshing iced drinks, perfect for a warm spring day. The Passionfruit Matcha Spritz blends sweet passionfruit puree with sparkling water, served over ice with an earthy matcha shot, while the Guava & Lime Matcha Spritz brings together tropical guava and zesty lime with a vibrant matcha infusion.

For a timeless favourite, the Fresh Lemonade, made with freshly squeezed lemons and a hint of mint, is served ice-cold for the ultimate thirst-quencher.

An Ole & Steen spokesperson said: “This is our biggest and most exciting Spring menu yet, celebrating the fresh, bright flavours of the season. From bold new salads and indulgent toasties to beautifully crafted pastries and refreshing iced drinks, there’s something for every moment whether you’re grabbing a light lunch, treating yourself to something sweet, or simply taking a moment to enjoy a little hygge. We can’t wait for our guests to experience these delicious new flavours.”

Known for its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and tradition, Ole & Steen has become a go-to destination for authentic Scandinavian baked goods. With a passion for seasonal flavours and premium ingredients, the bakery regularly introduces limited-edition specials, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to discover.

Founded in Denmark in 1991, Ole & Steen brings decades of baking expertise to every loaf, pastry, and cake. Now with over 25 locations across London, as well as bakeries in Copenhagen and New York, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots of exceptional baking and Scandinavian hospitality.

For more details on Ole & Steen’s app, latest menu offerings, and promotions, visit the website.

Ole & Steen’s UK stores can be found across London, including key locations such as Seven Dials, Haymarket, Northcote Road, and Canary Wharf. A full list of stores is available on the website.