Avocado: how to choose, ripen, and store it

From picking the perfect fruit to reusing the pit, The World Avocado Organisation reveals 7 clever ways to make the most of every avocado

London, 28th October 2025 – The avocado has become a staple in British kitchens: on toast, in smoothies, or as guacamole, it appears in countless forms and recipes. Yet despite its popularity, it can still be tricky to handle. How can you tell if it’s perfectly ripe? How can you keep it fresh after cutting? And what should you do with the stone instead of tossing it away?

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) reveals 7 practical tips to help you make the most of this delicious, versatile, and nutritious fruit - with no waste and no missteps.

1) Choosing the perfect avocado

“Knowing if an avocado is perfectly ripe is an art, and with a few simple tricks, you can master it every time!”, assures Zac Bard, Chairman of the World Avocado Organisation.

“When selecting an avocado, the key is to engage both your sight and touch. Here's what to look for:

Colour Check: For the most popular varieties like Hass, a ripe and ready-to-eat avocado will typically have a darker, nearly black, skin colour. However, colour alone isn't always foolproof, as some varieties remain green when ripe.

The Gentle Squeeze/Palming Test: This, alongside looking at the colour, is your best indicator. Gently cup the avocado in the palm of your hand and apply very light pressure. A ripe avocado will yield slightly to this pressure, feeling soft but not mushy. If it feels firm and doesn't budge, it needs a few more days. If it's very soft or squishy in one or many areas of the avocado, it's most likely overripe and possibly already turning bad.

The Stem Test: Peel back the small stem or cap at the top of the avocado. If it comes off easily and reveals a green or yellowish colour underneath, your avocado is ready. If it's hard to remove or the colour underneath is brown, it's either not ripe enough or overripe, respectively. When they are starting to go off, the stem will show signs of mould. It’s still worth opening the avocado and investigating the rest of it, as it could only be a small part of the avocado that has turned overripe.

“By combining these simple methods, you'll be able to confidently choose an avocado that's perfectly ready to enjoy!”

2) Speed up ripening

“If you've bought an avocado that's too hard, don't worry, there are a few tricks to ripen it at home”, explains Zac Bard.

Room Temperature is Key: The simplest method is to leave the unripe avocado at room temperature in a shallow bowl. Placing it on your kitchen counter, away from direct sunlight, will allow it to ripen naturally over a few days.

The Paper Bag Trick: To speed up the ripening process, place the hard avocado in a brown paper bag.

Add a Ripening Buddy: For an even faster result, put an apple or a banana in the bag with the avocado and loosely fold or seal the top of the paper bag. Bananas and apples release ethylene gas, a natural plant hormone that triggers ripening in fruits like avocados, so trapping the ethylene gas inside, concentrating it around the avocado, will help speed up the ripening process.

3) Cutting and pitting

Forget the traditional lengthwise cut! Instead, cut your avocado crosswise, around the pit - the slices are easier to handle, and the flesh stays more intact. For the half you’re not eating right away, keep the pit inside and place the cut side face down in a small cup - a simple trick to limit oxidation.

4) Storing after cutting

Once opened, avocados tend to brown quickly - a natural oxidation reaction. When exposed to air, enzymes in the flesh react with oxygen, causing discolouration. Don’t worry - as long as it smells fresh and feels firm, it’s perfectly safe to eat.

To preserve its bright green colour and fresh taste:

Drizzle the flesh with a few drops of lemon or lime juice - the citric acid slows oxidation

Leave the pit in the unused half - it protects part of the surface

Wrap the fruit tightly in cling film or store it in an airtight container in the fridge

These simple gestures keep your avocado fresh and creamy for two to three days without browning.

5) Freezing for later

Too many ripe avocados at once? No problem — freeze them! Whole, sliced, or mashed. This is a great way to add them later to smoothies, sauces, or guacamole without losing texture or flavour.

And beyond practicality, there’s a clear health benefit: avocados retain their main nutritional qualities even after freezing. Rich in vitamins C and E (powerful antioxidants) and vitamin K (essential for blood clotting and glucose regulation), the avocado remains a daily ally for balanced nutrition.

6) Reusing the pit

Did you know that avocado can be a zero-waste fruit? The pit, often discarded, actually offers a range of eco-friendly and surprising uses:

Antioxidant infusion: Boil two pits with a bit of ginger to make a nutrient-rich tea

Boil two pits with a bit of ginger to make a nutrient-rich tea Homemade scrub: Crushed and mixed with honey or shower gel, it becomes a gentle, eco-friendly exfoliant for smooth, glowing skin

Crushed and mixed with honey or shower gel, it becomes a gentle, eco-friendly exfoliant for smooth, glowing skin Compost booster: Ground avocado pits, rich in calcium, magnesium, and potassium, enrich soil and accelerate composting

Ground avocado pits, rich in calcium, magnesium, and potassium, enrich soil and accelerate composting Decor or jewellery: Painted, varnished, or pierced, the pit can turn into a Christmas ornament, pendant, or mobile - a natural, earthy touch for your home

Painted, varnished, or pierced, the pit can turn into a Christmas ornament, pendant, or mobile - a natural, earthy touch for your home Grow your own avocado plant: For green-thumbed enthusiasts - insert three toothpicks, place the pit over a glass of water, and let it sprout. In a few weeks, roots will appear - a small act of patience for a big green reward

7) Unexpected culinary uses

Avocados aren’t just for guacamole! In your recipes, they can replace :

Mayonnaise - for lighter sauces

- for lighter sauces Butter - in baking (for guaranteed moistness!)

- in baking (for guaranteed moistness!) Cream - for a smooth, lactose-free texture

- for a smooth, lactose-free texture Meat - when grilled and seasoned

- when grilled and seasoned And for those with a sweet tooth: avocado can be used in chocolate mousse, homemade ice cream, or creamy smoothies - it adds a natural silkiness that’s simply irresistible