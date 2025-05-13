Avocados give 4 F’s this Spring: Fresh, Fabulous, and Full of Flavour

Tuck into this delicious creamy avocado dip

Spring is here, and the World Avocado Organisation is giving this season a brand new twist, introducing the 4 F’s of spring: Fresh, Fabulous, and Full of Flavour! As the vibrant colours of spring have come to life, it's the perfect time to refresh your palate and nourish your body with the best seasonal superfood—avocados!

With their smooth, mild, unique flavour and numerous health benefits, such as vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados are a must-have on your shopping list. They’re not only a delicious addition to your plate but also a powerful ally for your health. Packed with monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels in the blood, which can reduce the risk of heart-related illnesses — key for maintaining vitality during active days. Now is the ideal moment to embrace a healthier and more vibrant season.

But if you think that’s all avocado can do, you are certainly mistaken!

Avocados are also a great source of fibre, which aids digestion, helping keep you feeling fuller for longer and helping to keep your energy levels steady during your busier days. Now that the days are longer and warmer, a diet rich in avocados can help your digestive system thrive, allowing you to fully embrace the season.

In collaboration with some of our favourite influencer friends, the World Avocado Organisation has curated a collection that is not only delicious but the perfect way to enjoy this weather with healthy recipes. From vibrant, hearty meals to creamy dips, these avocado-forward dishes are sure to please your taste buds and nourish your body.

Avocado and Salmon Tortilla Rolls

WAO x In collaboration with @brunchingblondie

Serving: 2 people

Ingredients:

2 avocados

2 salmon fillets

4 small tortillas

1 tbsp spicy mayo (you can always substitute with a vegan/dairy-free version if needed!)

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 limes

Coriander

Spring onion and sesame seeds to garnish

Method:

Cut up your tasty salmon into cubes, marinate them for 15 mins in the juice of 2 zesty limes, then add the creamy mayo and soy sauce. Set aside. Fry your tortillas in a neutral oil and set aside. Cut up your ripe avocado and place it on the crunchy tortillas. Add the salmon mixture on top and sprinkle over coriander, spring onion and sesame seeds.

Gnocchi with creamy avocado sauce

WAO x In collaboration with @darumpflanzlich

Serving: 2 people

Ingredients:

For the Gnocchi

400 g gnocchi

A little olive oil

1 handful of halved cocktail tomatoes

For the sauce

1 avocado

200 ml (vegan) cooking cream

1 handful of fresh spinach leaves

1 handful of basil

1/2 lemon

2 tbsp yeast flakes

A little salt and pepper

Cloves of garlic

Toppings:

Sautéed pine nuts and fresh basil

Method:

For the avocado sauce, puree the fresh spinach leaves, basil, avocado, garlic cloves, spices and cooking cream in a blender or with a hand blender. Fry the gnocchi in olive oil in a pan until they’re golden and slightly crispy before mixing with the sauce and heat briefly. Finally, add the halved cocktail tomatoes. You can then enjoy your delicious dish with fried pine nuts.

Creamy Avocado Dip with Sweet Potato Fries and Toppings

WAO x In collaboration with @justunfrenchie

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

For the Sweet Potato Fries:

2 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Avocado Cream:

2 ripe avocados

2–4 tbsp Skyr, plain yogurt, or Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings:

2 soft-boiled eggs (cooked for 5–6 minutes)

50 g feta cheese (crumbled)

Pomegranate seeds

Chopped parsley

Crushed pistachios

Optional: extra chili flakes

Method

Prepare the Sweet Potato Fries:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into thin fries. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle garlic powder, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat evenly. Bake for around 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy and golden.

Make the Avocado Cream:

Scoop the flesh of the avocados into a blender. Add Skyr or yoghurt, lemon juice, chilli powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust seasoning as needed.

Prepare the Toppings:

Boil the eggs for 5–6 minutes for a soft, runny yolk. Cool, peel, and set aside. Crumble the feta and prepare the pomegranate seeds, parsley, and pistachios.

Assemble the Dish:

Spread the avocado cream onto a serving plate or bowl. Add the baked sweet potato fries on top. Garnish with soft-boiled eggs, feta, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, parsley, and optional chilli flakes for extra flavour.