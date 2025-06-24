Banana Tree: Award-winning restaurant introduces soy sauce flavour ice cream

Banana Tree launches soy sauce ice cream

Banana Tree, the award-winning Southeast Asian restaurant, is about to turn dessert as we know it on its head with the launch of a brand-new, boundary-breaking Soy Sauce Ice Cream.

Landing on menus across all Banana Tree restaurants tomorrow (Wednesday 25th June), this limited-edition dish is set to spark serious debate, delight curious diners, and raise a few eyebrows along the way.

At just £3.25, it’s the most adventurous scoop you’ll try this summer.

This unexpected flavour fusion was discovered by Banana Tree’s Executive Chef Rahul during a food tour of Bangkok, a city famed for its perfect balance of sweet, salty, spicy and sour. Deep in the backstreets, he stumbled across something extraordinary, soy sauce ice cream.

Creamy. Savoury. Sweet. With an umami hit that made it completely unforgettable.

Back in the UK, Banana Tree partnered with artisan ice cream maker Yee Kwan to bring this daring idea to life. The result? A smooth vanilla ice cream gently infused with soy sauce, rippled with a rich, dark umami swirl, and served with an optional drizzle of extra soy sauce at the table - so guests can dial up the intensity to their taste.

It’s sweet. It’s salty. It’s a little wild. A little odd. And it works.

The flavour lands somewhere between salted caramel and toasted nuts, with hints of molasses and a whisper of roasted coffee, the kind of depth only soy sauce can bring. It’s a dessert with personality, punch, and plenty of conversation-starting potential.

This is not a gimmick. It’s a celebration of Southeast Asia’s boldest flavours, and a reflection of Banana Tree’s mission, to push the boundaries of what great food can be.

Tom Patrick, Marketing Director at Banana Tree, said: “We’re all about taking people on a flavour journey and Soy Sauce Ice Cream is just the latest stop. It’s a dish that surprises, delights, and gets people talking. It’s unlike anything else on the high street, and we think our guests are going to love it. Or at the very least, never forget it!”

Banana Tree has spent over 30 years bringing the best of Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia to UK diners, with fan-favourite dishes like Pad Thai, Katsu Curry, Beef Rendang and Gochujang Chicken. More than 40% of the menu is plant-based, and every dish is packed with bold flavour and street food spirit.

Now, with the launch of Soy Sauce Ice Cream, Banana Tree invites food lovers, flavour chasers and curious eaters to come and try something completely new.

Will you dare to try it?

To find your nearest restaurant or book a table, visit: www.bananatree.co.uk