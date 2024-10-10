Barbers Bean to Bar: Introducing Chef Michael Barber’s Ethically Sourced, Award-Winning Cocoa Tea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning chocolatiers, Barbers Bean to Bar, has launched an extraordinary range of four Cocoa Teas.

This remarkable collection includes Single-Origin Peruvian Whole Bean Cocoa Tea, recently awarded three stars in the prestigious Great Taste Awards, placing it among the top 2% of entries worldwide.

Cocoa Tea delivers a tantalising blend of natural cocoa aromas and fruity undertones, crafted from wild cocoa beans sourced directly from the Peruvian Amazon. With bean husks skilfully roasted, this tea reveals a long-lasting, delicate chocolate flavour balanced by a sweet acidity that evokes hints of citrus fruits, mangoes and plums. It’s a healthy, vegan, sugar-free alternative to hot chocolate, naturally rich in nutrients, and contains less caffeine than decaf coffee, making it the perfect bedtime drink.

Barbers’ Cocoa Teas can be enjoyed hot, iced or even incorporated into cocktails. The range includes:

Single-Origin Peruvian Whole Bean Cocoa Tea – Awarded 3 stars in the Great Taste Awards 2024, this tea offers natural cocoa aromas and deep red fruit flavours.

Cocoa and Peppermint Tea – A fusion of fruity cocoa notes and refreshing peppermint, ideal after meals or as an iced tea.

Cocoa Husk and Assam Tea – A blend of malty Assam tea and fruity cocoa husks, offering a warm, sweet flavour. Perfect for cold brews or creative cocktails.

Cocoa Husk Tea – A light and refreshing tea with a fruity sharpness, perfect for those seeking a more delicate taste.

Owner Michael Barber brings his experience of 14 years as a chef, leading pastry kitchens and tutoring at the esteemed Ashburton Cookery School. His journey into chocolate-making began out of curiosity: "A student asked me how chocolate is made, and I’d never made it before. After experimenting with a small grinder to create my own chocolate, I realised how much more you can add to the product when you make it from scratch."

From this moment, Michael’s passion for bean-to-bar production grew, leading to the creation of his micro-chocolate factory in Devon. His commitment to high-quality, ethical sourcing and sustainability has been at the heart of Barbers Bean to Bar ever since.

Michael Barber’s experience as a pastry chef informs his unique approach to flavour pairings in his chocolate products. “I always start with the natural flavours of the bean and match them to complementary ingredients. For example, I love using orange, cardamom and coffee, but they need to balance with the cocoa’s natural taste.”

Michael works closely with a European bean broker, sourcing premium cocoa from cooperatives. "Sourcing good quality cocoa is crucial for great chocolate. We’re still small, buying just five sacks at a time, but we work with bean brokers who share our values on ethics and quality."

All packaging is 100% biodegradable, from the reusable cardboard tubes, which double as seedling pots, to the bags inside made from tree sap. As Michael proudly notes, "Nothing goes to waste."

Michael’s vision for Barbers Bean to Bar extends beyond making great chocolate. His ambition is to strengthen the ethical cocoa supply chain, having a positive impact on the cocoa industry itself. “The more I can pay a good price for cocoa beans, the more farmers can invest in improving the quality of their crops. Sustainability in the cocoa industry is incredibly important to us, and we want to help grow a more ethical, prosperous environment for the farmers.”

Barbers Bean to Bar Cocoa Teas are handcrafted in Devon and available for purchase online at www.barberscocoa.co.uk, at £7.95 for 100g.