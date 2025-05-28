Battle of the hash brown - who does it better?

Customer about to enjoy an Aldi hash brown

A major UK supermarket chain has decided to take on fast food giants McDonald’s in a new campaign to celebrate their fan favourite hash browns.

It comes after research uncovered the great breakfast frustration — the feeling Brits experience when they miss out on the breakfast cut-off, with over a third of Brits (42%) also calling for hash browns to be an all-day long delicacy.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket, Aldi, is celebrating the beloved breakfast staple, the hash brown, and taking to the road to offer the breakfast favourite to Brits — but that's not all.

The supermarket is also bringing the heat and challenging the McDonald's legendary hash brown with their own, cheaper version of the breakfast favourite.

Aldi vs McDonalds - battle of the hash brown

Aldi's branded food van will be pulling up outside selected McDonald's restaurants from precisely 11:01am, just after the fast-food chain's breakfast service ends and offering free, freshly cooked hash browns to those left craving their morning potato fix.

The stunt comes as research from the supermarket has uncovered the great breakfast frustration — the feeling Brits experience when they miss out.

The study revealed that 62% of UK adults believe 11am is too early to stop serving breakfast, with one in five (22%) saying they would prefer breakfast food to be available all day. What’s more, comfort (23%), flexibility (17%), and convenience (15%) were cited as the key reasons Brits love breakfast.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: Brits love their hash browns and our Oakhurst Breakfast Hash Browns have developed quite the loyal following, with over half a million breakfast hash browns sold in store per week.

That’s why our hash brown van has been designed with one purpose — to bring the nation their crispy potato fix at any time of the day, not just before 11am.

Aldi’s Oakhurst Breakfast Hash Browns have garnered cult status among breakfast enthusiasts; often outdoing McDonald's in blind taste tests across social media and food critic reviews.

At just £1.99 for a pack of 10 compared to McDonald's £1.49 for a single hash brown, Aldi delivers both taste and unbeatable value — a winning combination.

Capital FM host @aimeevivian shared her love of the viral hash browns on TikTok: It’s another run don’t walk to Aldi!! I love a cheeky maccy’s hash brown as a treat. So, to find these in @Aldi UK was a touch!

With other app users sharing their love and agreement in the comments: These are perfect and taste better than maccies and they are so nice just like maccys.

For those that miss out on Aldi’s hash brown tour, the supermarket’s popular hash brown range including the Oakhurst Breakfast Hash Browns are available to buy in stores now.