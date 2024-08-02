Beer garden capitals of the UK revealed, as hot weather continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton has been crowned the best place for an outdoor pint, with a massive 99 venues for sun-seekers to pick from.

With much of the nation enjoying glorious sun and hot temperatures recently, it’s perhaps no surprise that Google searches for info on “beer gardens near me” have skyrocketed 944% in the past month alone!

But where in the UK offers the most and the best beer gardens? A recent study from Electric Radiators Direct set out to reveal just that.

By looking at the number of pubs and bars each city boasts with outdoor space, analysing their general temperatures (sunshine and rainfall levels), the energy experts created a ranking system, revealing the UK’s beer garden capital. So, where is it?

Many people are expected to enjoy a crisp pint in the sun this weekend

Well, Brighton came out on top, with an impressive score of 62 out of 67. The southern England seaside city boasts a whopping 99 beer gardens, meaning it should be easier to bag a spot here than in many other UK cities. A sea view is of course a bonus!

Whilst Brighton leads the way, the city of Oxford follows closely behind, with a score of 60 out of 67.

Not only does Oxford offer plenty of options for an outdoor pint (more than 50 venues), but they also have an average of 633 hours of summer sunshine.

UK Beer Garden Capitals – Top 10 (score /67)

1. Brighton - 62

2. Oxford - 60

3. Southampton - 57

4. Milton Keynes - 53

5. Peterborough - 52

6. Bristol - 48

7. York - 45

8. Plymouth - 44

9. Bradford - 43

10. Manchester – 42

For those looking to enjoy a crisp beer garden drink in the sun in Belfast, they could struggle.

Ranking only 7 out of 67, the Northern Irish capital has the least amount of sunshine (439 hours) and the most rainfall (384 hours). There are also fewer than 20 venues with outdoor space, according to Google Maps.

Not far behind are the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Aberdeen, with low scores of only 13 and 15 out of 67 respectively.

This might not come as a surprise to Scots, who tend to only see an average of 487 hours of sunshine in the summer – that’s 153 hours less than East Anglian area!

Worst Cities for Beer Gardens – Bottom 10 (score /67)

1. Belfast - 7

2. Glasgow - 13

3. Aberdeen - 15

4. Swansea - 17

5. Edinburgh - 21

6. Newcastle - 21

7. Dundee - 22

8. Newport - 23

9. Liverpool - 24

10. Kingston Upon Hull – 27

For many bars and pubs across the country, low prices also help to pull in the punters.

While the average cost of a pint in the UK sits at £4.71, those who are looking for a cheap pint should make their way to Kingston upon Hull. Hull leads the way with the cheapest city for pints in the UK, at £3.75 on average.

Top 10 Cities with the Cheapest Pints:

1. Kingston Upon Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber: £3.75

2. Coventry, West Midlands: £3.80

3. Aberdeen, Scotland: £4.00

4. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands: £4.00

5. Southampton, South East: £4.00

6. Dundee, Scotland: £4.00

7. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.00

8. Swansea, Wales: £4.00

9. Newport, Wales: £4.00

10. Sheffield, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.00

An unsurprising outcome as the country’s capital city, London, tops the list at the most expensive places for a pint. Prices here average a whopping £6.50. In fact, a 2023 report revealed that the price of a pint in London has doubled in the past 15 years!

Top 10 Cities with the Highest Cost of a Pint:

1. London, London: £6.50

2. Brighton & Hove, Southeast: £6.00

3. Belfast, Northern Ireland: £5.50

4. Oxford, Southeast: £5.45

5. York, Yorkshire and the Humber: £5.40

6. Edinburgh, Scotland: £5.00

7. Bristol, Southwest: £5.00

8. Manchester, Northwest: £5.00

9. Liverpool, Northwest: £4.83

10. Norwich, East Anglia: £4.50

