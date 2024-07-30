Beer garden? No, 38% of Brits have summer burnout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The average Brit is invited to over four social events each summer, double the amount that they feel is manageable, according to new research.

After a summer of back-to-back sporting fixtures, the recent months have been busier than ever for Brits and their social calendars. In fact, a recent survey from Ring found that 41% of Brits have been invited to more social events this summer than usual.

The research from smart home security company, Ring, found the average Briton is invited to more than four big social events over summer – which is double the amount they’d ideally like to attend. Feeling obliged to make an appearance at every occasion, Brits admit that social burn-out is ripe at the end of the season, with over a third (38%) more likely to say no to plans in August.

After a sporty June and July, and the socialising that came with it, Brits were most likely to cancel on tennis screenings (43%) and football watch-parties (29%). On regular summer activities, weddings of friends they’re not close with (26%) came top of events they’d like to avoid, followed by a picnic (16%) and BBQs (16%). Having almost exhausted their social battery, nearly half (48%) of dog-owners say they prefer a night in with their furry friends.

Further research from Ring** also found that 41% of owners have cut short a night out to go home to their pup, a third (33%) have made up an excuse to get back to the dog, and 23% have even cancelled plans. However, there are times when leaving our pooch at home when we nip out is inevitable, and where a Ring Indoor Camera might be handy.

In fact, the survey revealed a massive 73% of dog owners want to keep an eye on their pet from afar with 27% of pet parents already using a device like Ring Indoor Camera to supervise their hound. Ring's latest product - the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera - makes checking in even easier. The newest camera’s motorised 360° horizontal pan and 169° vertical tilt, allows dog owners to monitor their pets from many angles when they’re out.

A Ring spokesperson said: “It’s natural to feel a little guilty when leaving pets, even briefly, and especially if you’d rather stay in with them. Luckily, Ring makes it easy to check on your dog when you’ve popped out, giving you the peace of mind that they’re happy at home.”

Today, more than ever, pet owners seek technology to stay connected with their furry companions. The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera's features, like Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts, provide that crucial connection. And for the moments when pets are caught doing anything funny or cute, the Ring Protect Plan allows owners to download, save, and rewatch footage up to 180 days later.