Bella Italia celebrates Mother’s Day with a free aperol spritz for mum

Free Aperol Spritz

Bella Italia is making Mother’s Day even more special this year by offering all mums a complimentary Aperol Spritz.

The offer is available when dining at any Bella Italia restaurant on Sunday, 30th March 2025. (Available 28th to 30th March 2025 in Scotland).

This exclusive offer is the perfect way to celebrate Mum with a delicious Italian meal, whether it’s a family lunch, a relaxed evening out, or a heartfelt toast to the most important woman in your life.

Alongside the classic Aperol Spritz, a soft drink alternative will also be available, ensuring every mum can enjoy a refreshing treat.

With a menu full of Italian favourites, including creamy Carbonara, hearty Bolognese, hand-stretched sourdough pizzas and oven roasted Sea Bass, Bella Italia provides the perfect setting for a memorable Mother’s Day meal.

Whether you’re sharing a comforting pasta dish or indulging in a classic Tiramisu, it’s a chance to relax, reconnect, and celebrate the occasion with the warmth of Italian hospitality.

The Mother’s Day Aperol Spritz giveaway is part of Bella Italia’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, which celebrates the joy of dining together. Inspired by the Italian tradition of bringing loved ones around the table, Bella Italia creates a welcoming atmosphere where guests can escape the everyday, savour delicious food, and make meaningful memories.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “Mothers deserve to be celebrated, and what better way to show appreciation than by sharing a meal together? Our Mother’s Day Aperol Spritz giveaway is a small way to say thank you while enjoying great food, great company, and an Italian dining experience. Through our ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, we want to bring people together and create special moments that will be cherished for a long time.”

With over 70 restaurants nationwide, Bella Italia remains a favourite destination for Italian inspired cuisine. Whether it’s a well-loved pasta dish, a hearty pizza, or a sweet indulgence, there’s something for every mum to enjoy.

For full terms and conditions, participating locations, and more information, visit BellaItalia.co.uk.

Terms & Conditions:

Enjoy a complimentary Aperol Spritz when dining at Bella Italia on 30th March 2025 (28th to 30th March in Scotland). A soft drink alternative is available. Eat-in only. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or promotion. Not available for delivery, click & collect, or takeaway. Not valid at Center Parcs locations, Jersey, London Paddington, Leicester Wigston, or Dover. Offer has no cash value and is subject to availability. Offer can be redeemed by each guest on tables of up to 10 guests. Bella Italia reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time without notice.