Bella Italia celebrates World Pizza Day with 1,500 pizza giveaway and limited-edition Marco Polo pizza

Bella Italia pizzas

Bella Italia is celebrating World Pizza Day with a nationwide giveaway of 1,500 free Margherita pizzas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular restaurant is also offering a limited edition Marco Polo pizza inspired by the fan Favourite pasta dish.

Running from 9th to 11th February, guests can enjoy a classic Margherita pizza for free when they purchase a main meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is available to both new and existing customers who sign up online to receive a unique code. With only one free pizza available per table, diners are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out.

To add to the celebration, Bella Italia is also launching the brand-new limited-edition pizza inspired by one of its most-loved pasta dishes.

The Marco Polo Pizza takes the bold and unique flavours of the much loved Marco Polo pasta and brings them to the pizza menu for the first time.

Featuring a sweet plum and tomato sauce base, topped with melted mozzarella, tender shredded duck, fragrant spring onions, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, this indulgent new pizza is available from 3rd February for one month only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Pizza Day celebration is part of Bella Italia’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, which celebrates the joy of Italian dining, encouraging guests to escape the cold, relax over delicious food, and enjoy the warmth of sharing a meal together.

Whether indulging in a much-loved classic or trying something completely new, Bella Italia invites guests to enjoy the flavours of Italy in a welcoming and vibrant setting.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “We’re so excited to celebrate World Pizza Day with this fantastic giveaway and the launch of our limited-edition Marco Polo Pizza. Our Marco Polo pasta has been a favourite for years, and we wanted to bring those delicious, unique flavours to our pizza menu. Whether guests are looking for a comforting classic or something a little different, there’s no better time to visit Bella Italia.”

With over 70 locations across the UK, Bella Italia remains a go-to destination for Italian inspired dining. From classic dishes to bold new flavours, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim a free Margherita pizza, customers must sign up online at BellaItalia.co.uk to receive a unique code, which can be redeemed when dining between 9th and 11th February. The offer is valid with the purchase of a main meal and is limited to one free pizza per table. The Marco Polo Pizza is available for a limited time only, from 3rd February to early March.

Terms & Conditions: Offer entitles guests to one free Margherita pizza when dining between 9th–11th February, with the purchase of a main meal. Offer valid with a unique code—one per sign-up. One free pizza per table. Not available in conjunction with any other offer, set menu, voucher, or discount. Offer not valid on delivery, takeaway, or click & collect. Available at all Bella Italia locations except Center Parcs, Edinburgh Northbridge, Wigston, Dover & Paddington. Toppings & extras are chargeable. Subject to availability. Bella Italia reserves the right to withdraw or amend the offer at any time.

For more information, to sign up, and to find the nearest participating restaurant, visit BellaItalia.co.uk.