Bella Italia launches £300k Pasta Pass giveaway - win pasta for a year!

Bella Italia has announced the launch of a massive giveaway - a £300,000 Pasta Pass offer designed to celebrate its love for all things pasta and reward its loyal guests like never before.

Bella Italia has announced the launch of a massive giveaway - a £300,000 Pasta Pass offer designed to celebrate its love for all things pasta and reward its loyal guests like never before.

On Wednesday 6th August 2025, every Bella Italia restaurant nationwide will be giving away one coveted Pasta Pass - a £500 gift card that’s been calculated as ‘pasta for the year’ allowing winners to enjoy two delicious pasta dishes every month for 12 months.

But the generosity doesn’t stop there. Every dine-in table that day will receive a scratch card after their meal, guaranteeing a prize.

From £10, £25, £50 and £100 vouchers to the ultimate grand prize - the Pasta Pass - each scratch card holds a reward. With one scratch card per table, the chances of winning something delicious are guaranteed? On Wednesday 6th August, everyone at Bella Italia is a winner.

The Pasta Pass giveaway is strictly for one day only, taking place in all participating restaurants on 6th August. In total, 67 sites will give away Pasta Passes alongside tens of thousands of vouchers, making this a summer celebration on a national scale.

As part of the campaign, Bella Italia will also be giving away a number of Pasta Passes online through its social media channels and website, offering even more chances for fans to win pasta for the year by engaging online.

This blockbuster giveaway spearheads Bella Italia's ambition to crown pasta as the ultimate dining experience. It’s a powerful statement that celebrates the heart and soul poured into every dish, from the creamy indulgence of a classic Carbonara to the comforting warmth of a hearty Spaghetti & Meatballs, cementing the brand’s passionate claim as the undisputed home of pasta in the UK.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our biggest ever giveaway. Pasta is at the core of what we do, and we wanted to find a bold, fun way to celebrate that with our guests. The Pasta Pass is a golden ticket for Italian food lovers and this is just the beginning of our mission to make pasta the star it deserves to be.”

With over 70 locations nationwide, Bella Italia continues to be a favourite destination for authentic Italian dining. The Pasta Pass giveaway is the latest part of the brand’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative - encouraging connection, joy, and the simple pleasure of great pasta shared with great company.

For more information, full terms and conditions, and to find your nearest participating location, visit BellaItalia.co.uk.

Terms & Conditions:

Scratch card available to dine-in guests only on Wednesday 6th August 2025. One scratch card per table, distributed post-payment with receipt. Cards contain prizes ranging from vouchers (£10–£100) to one exclusive Pasta Pass per restaurant (valued at £500). No cash alternative. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Only available in participating locations. Bella Italia reserves the right to withdraw or amend the promotion at any time without notice.

Site Exclusions:

Not valid in Center Parc sites, Edinburgh Northbridge, Jersey, London Paddington, Leicester Wigston, Dover, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Inverness, London Wellington Street & Darlington.