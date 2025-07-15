Best job in the world? Chief Eats Officer wanted for adventure across China and Japan

Ramen bowl served with Amoy Premium Soy Sauce

Become the new Chief Eats Officer for a once in a lifetime, all expenses paid journey across East Asia, capturing every bite on camera

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you a self-confessed foodie who constantly has the travel bug? Well, the dream job may have just launched for you. One hungry adventurer can now get an unforgettable taste of East Asia, uncovering the endless tapestry of flavours, exploring untapped foodie spots and the latest culinary trends.

Amoy is on the hunt for a ‘Chief Eats Officer’ (CEO), a dream role for anyone with a passion for travel, food and capturing it all on camera. The chosen candidate will embark on an all expenses paid culinary tour across China and Japan for up to 18 nights, including flights, hotel stays, and a generous £1,000 allowance to feast on local delicacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From bustling Tokyo night markets to the bold and spicy flavours of Chengdu, this job is all about uncovering East Asia’s rich and diverse culinary landscape one bite at a time.

Suitcase filled with Amoy products

Originally founded in Xiamen (historically also known as Amoy), China in 1908, Amoy’s rich heritage helps foodies create delicious, high-quality, Asian-inspired dishes with ease. Blending authenticity with modernity, Amoy encourages people to break the barriers of traditional cuisine, whether testing out your latest fusion recipe or adding bold Asian flavours to your usual breakfast, lunch and dinner. The opportunities are endless.

With food becoming the primary reason many Brits pack their bags (7 in 10 plan to eat out alone and try new foods and places to eat on their next big trip), these ‘food travellers’ are only growing, hungry to experience new flavours away from home to recreate them at home. It also follows recent data which revealed that three in four Brits have in fact travelled at least once in their lives by themselves, with 42% planning to adventure solo in the next 12 months.

Gabriel Tresmontant, Head of Amoy UK, said, "With authenticity remaining the most appealing factor for purchasers of world cuisines, our mission at Amoy has always been to bring authentic Asian flavours into homes and get people exploring with food. Now, we’re taking it one step further. We’re looking for someone with a big appetite and a passion to follow their tastebuds around the world. We hope their journey will inspire the nation to grow more curious and confident in the kitchen with Asian flavours”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new opportunity comes as the UK’s appetite for Asian cuisine is booming, with recent data showing that sales of Asian ingredients such as noodles, soy sauce, cooking pastes and sauces are on the rise, hinting at a shift in the nation’s cooking culture.

However, this is no surprise as research has shown that 92% of Brits eat world cuisines at home, with the appetite for emerging world cuisines continuing to grow, particularly with younger Brits as half of 16-24s (50%) and 25-30s (48%) consume at least seven different world cuisines!2

This trend shows no signs of slowing down, making the mission of Amoy’s new CEO simple. The job calls for an aspiring content creator who can bring food to life on camera. Whether capturing steam rising from a bowl of ramen or diving into the spicy depths of a Sichuan hot pot, all served alongside some delicious Amoy products, the Chief Eats Officer will serve as a digital explorer, documenting their journey on social media for fellow foodies back home.

Be in with the chance of becoming the new ‘CEO’ and apply now!

How to enter:

Post a video between 30-120 seconds on Instagram or TikTok showing you using your favourite Amoy product in a creative way, perhaps in an East Asian inspired recipe or out and about exploring your local food market and adding a dash of Amoy Must feature one of the following: Amoy Light Soy Sauce, Amoy Dark Soy Sauce, Amoy Premium Soy Sauce, Amoy Straight to Wok noodles range Tag us @amoy_uk Follow us @amoy_uk

Read the full T&Cs here. Entries close on 12th August 2025.

Think Asian, think Amoy.