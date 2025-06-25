The best pubs and bars across the UK named at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

25th Jun 2025, 2:56pm

These pubs have been named the best in their region 🍻

The National Pub & Bar Awards have revealed its regional winners for 2025.

The National Pub & Bar Awards recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, taking into consideration customer service, design, style of offer, marketing and investment.

Alongside regional winners, others award categories include; Industry’s Choice Award, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrells Tyrellbly Good Taste Award, and the National Pub & Bar of the Year.

So next time you fancy a trip to the pub or bar for a drink or a bite to eat, why not visit a National Pub & Bar winner?

Here is the full list of every regional winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East Midlands region.

1. The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East Midlands region. | Google Maps

The Gunton Arms, Norwich is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East of England region.

2. The Gunton Arms, Norwich

The Gunton Arms, Norwich is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East of England region. | Google-Alan Dyer

The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the London region.

3. The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate

The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the London region. | Google Maps

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North East region.

4. The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North East region. | Google Maps

