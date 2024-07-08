Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the best-rated in each area of the UK ☀️

Beer gardens are popular places to visit during the summer

Many on the list boast incredible views and exciting menus

The best beer garden of each area has been chosen by booking website Design My Night

Temperatures look set to rise again this month - and people across the country will be searching for the best beer gardens to soak up the sun.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters at Exacta Weather are predicting a “heat dome” later in July, with warm weather turning into “extremely hot conditions” for much of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From hidden gems to those with beautiful views, the UK is filled with fantastic beer gardens where you can enjoy delicious meals and drinks in the great outdoors, making the most of the sunny weather.

Booking website Design My Night has chosen the best beer gardens from each area of the UK to visit during the summer months.

Here you can find the full list of beer gardens, to help you choose your next day out in the sun.

The UK is home to many beautiful beer gardens, with amazing views and exciting menus. (Photo credit: Katja - stock.adobe.com) | Katja - stock.adobe.com

The Princess Royal

Located in Surrey, The Princess Royal is a 4* hotel with its very own pub and beer garden. The country vibe of the pub is reflected in the beer garden, with plenty of greenery, umbrellas and relaxed atmosphere.

The Bottle & Glass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gastro pub The Bottle & Glass in Harby, has a great beer garden which is home to an outdoor bar, wood-fired pizzas and a range of drinks including; local ales, wines, cocktails and more.

The Great Northern Brewhouse

Located in Bradford, The Great Northern Brewhouse is a fantastic beer garden spot for those who love to taste local cask ales. The sports pub also serves pizza and nibbles in the beer garden.

Tempest

If you’re after a gorgeous view of the sea, then the Tempest in Brighton is an ideal spot. Serving up fresh fish and pints, Tempest is a great place for a seaside day out.

The Ship

Wandsworth pub The Ship is known for its iconic beer garden which sits on the waterside. Pints, cocktails, burgers and more can be enjoyed, alongside breathtaking views.

Ark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow based beer garden Ark, is a fantastic spot to be enjoyed in both the warm and colder months due to the cosy vibes. Ark has plenty of comfortable seating, and screens sporting events.

White Horse Balsall Common

Coventry pub and sports bar, White Horse Balsall Common has a large garden with picnic tables and a patio which is a great spot for enjoying drinks and food in the sun, with countryside views.

The Hawk’s Nest

With a cool vibe, The Hawk’s Nest in London’s Shepherd's Bush is a fantastic hang-out spot. Their beer garden is covered and has heating, making it ideal for all weather.

The Blacksmith Arms

Located in St Albans, The Blacksmith Arms has a great beer garden with beach-hut style booths, swing seats and outdoor televisions. The menu boasts affordable casual dining, as well as cask ales, traditional ciders, wine and spirits.

Urban Garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a town centre vibe, Bournemouth based beer garden Urban Garden is a fantastic spot. The venue is decorated with greenery and string lights for a countryside feel, with a great menu.

The Crown

Spacious beer garden The Crown is located in Stevenage. To ensure it is a great spot for all weather, The Crown has fire pits for cosy evenings.

BrewStone

Located in Swansea, Brewstone is a rooftop beer garden, an ideal spot for soaking up the sun while sipping on cold pints. They also have a lunch deal for only £10.95.

The Spritz Social

For Essex, The Spritz Social is a top spot for their beer garden. The pop-up bar serves up delicious food and drinks.

The Pod

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slightly different one, as Newport’s NYC inspired The Pod allows guests to book into a private pod for an exclusive dining experience.

Ye Olde Bridge Inn

Located in Southwell, Ye Olde Bridge Inn is another unique beer garden spot, with private dining domes, live music, and countryside vibes.

Hoste

Norwich based venue Hoste is a stylish beer garden, with delicious local food and drink.

The Squirrel

With a large beer garden and a quaint patio area, The Squirrel in Farnborough is a fully heated, dog friendly space which is much-loved by those in the area.

The Albert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albert in Liverpool is a cosy pub with a just as cosy, dog friendly beer garden, which boasts ‘top-notch’ food and drinks.

The Crown Hotel

Wetherby located The Crown Hotel is a Grade II listed pub with its own beer garden, serving up dishes and drinks that celebrate the best of Britain.

The Lawn Club

Manchester venue The Lawn Club is a comfortable, cocktail bar with comfortable seating, private pods and an outdoor bar.

Old Mill

Located in New Forest, the Old Mill is a beautiful garden space situated on the banks of the River Avon.

The Square Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Square Club is a venue in Bristol with a private members’ club, restaurant and bar. On their outdoor terrace, they serve up food and drinks while live music acts perform.

The Distillery

The Distillery is a stunning pub which serves up craft brews in their huge beer garden, which look out to the city’s iconic canal.

Farmers Arms

Countryside pub the Farmers Arms, which is located in Frankby has sun-trap beer garden and plenty of great food.

Walkabout

In Newquay, Walkabout is the beer garden of choice due to its stunning location of Towan Beach.

The Exchequer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire’s The Exchequer is an ideal beer garden spot, with sustainability values and a cosy atmosphere.

Stubbing Wharf

Located in Hebden Bridge, Stubbing Wharf is a canal side pub, with picnic tables dotted around the building.

The Willow Tree

Nottingham’s The Willow Tree has a rustic beer garden setting, with an intimate feel of hanging out in someone’s actual garden.

The Royal Windsor

A traditional and historic pub located in Windsor, The Royal Windsor has a beer garden ideal for views of historical locations, while tucking into delicious pub grub.

The Case Is Altered

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Warwickshire, The Case Is Altered has a vast outdoor space which is a great spot for drinks and food in the sun.

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse, which is located in New Waltham, has a huge garden space, which not only welcomes dogs but also has its own menu for them!

Brandling Arms

Newcastle pub the Brandling Arms has a large, covered outdoor terrace, with plenty of food and drinks options.

Lobster Smack

Located on Canvey Island, Lobster Smack is another historic spot, as the pub itself is 600 years old.

The Crown & Crooked Billet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown & Crooked Billet is a Woodford based pub with a cosy beer garden, which is the ideal location for a quiet drink.

Stewart Brewing

Located in Loanhead, Stewart Brewing has a sprawling beer garden which is a great place to enjoy alfresco dining.

The Bickley

The Bickley in Chilsehurst has a vast beer garden space which is just as beautiful as the interior venue.

Filthy McNasty’s

A cool hang-out spot, Filthy McNasty’s in Belfast is a popular spot with a unique twist as it actually located in an alleyway.

Cold Town House