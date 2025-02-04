Birchall Tea: Time for tea, morning, noon and night

Peppermint Leaves

Keep warm, well and cosy this Winter with Birchall Tea, the nation’s most awarded tea for taste. This January, Birchall is launching a brand new Morning, Noon and Night offer, with customers able to purchase three time-tailored teas in a bundle for just £10.

Morning:

Start your day strong with a caffeinated kick with Birchall’s flagship breakfast blend, Great Rift. This blend is crafted using the finest tea leaves from across East Africa and has a bright and brilliant flavour profile that has won an unparalleled 14 consecutive Great Taste Awards.

Noon:

Just as your taste buds begin to crave a mid-afternoon treat, Birchall has two great Noon tea options for consumers to choose from.

First up, their classic Great Rift Decaf blend, for those who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to their beloved breakfast blend just yet. Birchall’s Great Rift Decaf leaves are all hand picked before they are carefully decaffeinated which gives the tea its golden colour and strong refreshing taste.

For those seeking a more traditional afternoon tea blend, Birchall’s Virunga tea is the second Noon option in the bundle. This tea is sourced from the finest tea gardens in Rwanda, close to the Virunga National Park, where it takes its name, and 5p from every pack goes directly to supporting the park. This exceptional black afternoon tea grows slowly in a high altitude environment at relatively low temperatures which develops a depth of flavour and distinctive yellow gold colour that delights tea lovers.

…and Night!

As the night draws in and sleepy heads hanker for a soothing bedtime beverage, Birchall’s Camomile tea is the ideal end to the day. Made from the scented flowers and leaves of the wild camomile plant, this bright yet mellow tea is prized for its calming properties and is believed to restore natural balance. Soothing and delicate, Camomile aids digestion and helps you relax before catching those all important zzz’s.

The second bundle includes Birchall’s invigorating Peppermint tea, which is comforting, perennially popular and entirely caffeine-free, making it a perfect evening refreshment. This classic herbal tea aids digestion, has a vibrant aroma and is made from only the finest pure peppermint leaves.

Birchall Morning, Noon, and Night bundles

Option 1:

Great Rift

Great Rift Decaf

Camomile

Option 2:

Great Rift

Virunga

Peppermint