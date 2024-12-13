Bounty named Cardiff's favourite chocolate - and it is ruffling the dragon's (blue) scales

Celebrations unveil giant blue dragon in Cardiff and tried to get the word ‘Bownti’ added to the Welsh Dictionary in honour of the City’s controversial chocolate choice

This Christmas, Cardiff has gone coconuts as Bounty has been officially crowned the city’s favourite Celebrations chocolate. In a move that’s sure to spark festive feuds, the announcement is already causing a stir given Bounty’s reputation as the most divisive chocolate in the tub. New research from Celebrations has found that a quarter of Cardiffians (25%) proudly declare Bounty their number one choice. To mark the occasion, Celebrations has worked with local artist Nathan Wyburn to unveil a giant blue dragon, proudly adorned with Bounty chocolates, as a festive tribute to Cardiff’s controversial choice.

Standing as a symbol of Welsh pride, the dragon will take centre stage in Cardiff to spark a festive debate while showcasing the city’s unique love for Bounty. “We knew crowing Bounty Cardiff’s favourite would ruffle some feathers – or scales, but that’s the fun of Christmas,” says Laura O’Neill, Head of Christmas at Celebrations. “It’s a time for debates, traditions, and a little festive chaos. Whether you love it or not, Bounty is now Cardiff’s champion, and we’re here to celebrate it in the most Welsh way possible.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Celebrations reached out to the Welsh Language Dictionary requesting the word “Bownti” (meaning “beloved”) be changed to “Bounty”, given the capital’s love of the Celebrations chocolate. Unfortunately, conversations with Conversations with Geiriadur Prifysgol Cymru (GPC), caretakers of the Dictionary of the Welsh Language, were unfruitful – likely due to a preference of Galaxy Caramel.

The Bounty Controversy continues..

Celebrations’ research also revealed: Over two-thirds (65%) of Cardiffians consider Celebrations the must-have Christmas treat, topping Cookies and Mince Pies But nearly a fifth (18%) regularly argue over which Celebrations chocolate is best (and 14% have family debates over who gets their favourite chocolate in the tub)

21% say Christmas isn’t Christmas until you open the first tub of chocolates and 20% reveal they’ve seen family members gatekeep their favourite chocolate in fear of it going first

With the blue dragon as the centrepiece, Celebrations is calling on Cardiffians to join the festive chocolate debate. Whether you’re Team Bounty, Team Maltesers or even Team Snickers, Celebrations is inviting all chocolate lovers to join the debate this Christmas using the hashtag #MyFavourite. If you’re a true Cardiffian and Bounty is your favourite, head to Tesco to buy an all-Bounty Celebrations centrepiece. This year shoppers also have the chance to win 1 of 500,000 winning tickets inside Celebrations Tubs in Tesco stores.