BrewDog launching new beers and extending Wingman

Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is launching four new beers this month, including two new Wingman beers as part of the range’s expansion for the first time following the success of Wingman Session IPA.

BrewDog is expanding its popular Wingman line with the launch of Wingman AF and Wingman Tropical Storm. Wingman AF is an alcohol-free pale ale, with Light Munich malts and Citra hops. Low ABV alternatives are now in higher demand, with a third of Gen-Z (18-24 year olds) drinking less alcohol than they did a year ago1. Wingman’s second new launch, Tropical Storm, is a tropical and punchy 7.2% passionfruit and mango Double IPA, with Cara malts and Cascade hops.

As if that wasn’t enough, BrewDog is also launching another two exciting beers, the first being Juice Shack, a 4.8% Session New England IPA with Talus, Citra and Idaho hops giving a tropical fruit bowl of pineapple, coconut and grapefruit notes. BrewDog’s final launch is Rocky Road, a marshmallow stout for an after dinner delight. Pale ale, chocolate and crystal malts mingle with marshmallow, brownie, vanilla extract and raspberry for a 6.8% dessert in a can.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “We’re very excited to be launching these four new beers this September as well as extending our Wingman family for the first time, which is a huge milestone for BrewDog after the success of Wingman Session IPA!

“We want to satisfy our customers’ needs by launching a range of beers, from a new alcohol-free option to tropical and dessert flavours to suit all tastes. We hope people enjoy our new creations!”

Wingman Tropical Storm, Wingman AF and Rocky Road will be available this month in Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco. Juice Shack will be available this month exclusively in Sainsbury’s. All four beers are available online and in BrewDog bars.

For more information on the new launches, and to purchase online, please visit: https://brewdog.com/