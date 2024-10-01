BrewDog partners with SPAR to launch exclusive beer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog, is partnering with the UK’s leading convenience store group, SPAR, to create an exclusive beer, in a partnership that is influenced by quality, passion and adventure.

Available to buy in SPAR stores from Thursday 26th September,Sprucy Lucy is a 4.5% highly drinkable West Coast Session Pale which combines no fewer than seven hops for a veritable forest of piney notes. Piney name. Piney Beer.

The name Sprucy Lucy pays homage to the Dutch translation of SPAR - meaning ‘spruce tree’ - and the origin of the retailer’s stand-out logo, which features on the can, to create a truly collaborative beer. The spruce tree meaning also inspired the beer's flavour profile, blending seven hops, including unique varieties like Talus (HBC 692) and HBC 586, to give Sprucy Lucy its distinctive piney taste with hints of dried rose petals and citrus rinds.

Lauren Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “This exclusive launch brings together two iconic brands in BrewDog and SPAR, a campaign that unites our values to deliver another exceptional product to our communities. This is a totally spruced up session pale using no fewer than seven different hops, unlike many beers that use just three or four, to ensure it is bursting with flavour for our customers.

Sprucy Lucy from BrewDog and SPAR

“We are honoured to be partnering with SPAR on this unique beer, tapping into the growing impulse channel and highlighting the brand’s heritage.”

David Cooke, Group Commercial Director, at SPAR wholesaler AF Blakemore, added: “This partnership goes beyond a simple co-branded product. It brings to life the core of the SPAR brand. Many people are unaware that SPAR was founded in the Netherlands in 1932, and the name was originally De SPAR an acronym for “Door Eendrachtig Samenwerken Profiteren Allen Regelmatig," which translates as "Everyone benefits from joint collaboration”. So the ethos of collaboration is in our DNA!"