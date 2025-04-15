Britain is a nation of ‘breakfast scrollers’ as a third don’t put down their devices for the first meal of the day

A traditional fry-up at Best Western's Bolholt Country Park Hotel, one of the many hotels offering a free breakfast with all 2025 bookings.

A study by Best Western finds that one in four Brits no longer care about table manners and energy drinks are now more popular than juice at the breakfast table. Brits can book with Best Western Hotels’ 'Free Breakfast' rate and enjoy a complimentary breakfast with every Rewards booking.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are becoming a nation of ‘breakfast scrollers’, with 30% of us using our mobile phones during the first meal of the day, new research reveals.

A new study from Best Western reveals how breakfast time in UK homes is evolving – and how traditional table manners are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the hotel chain is offering a free breakfast with every Rewards booking under the ‘Free Breakfast’ rate throughout all of 2025.

As a nation, we’re brought up to mind our Ps and Qs, yet over a quarter (27%) of us admit to no longer caring about table manners.

Tea still tops the list of favourite drinks to have with breakfast (36%), with coffee close behind (22%). But energy drinks (15%) are now outpacing juice (14%), proving especially popular with younger generations - with options like PRIME fueling both their mornings and their social feeds.

The survey of 2,000* found that digital dining is shaping our breakfast choices too. The classic Full English (29%) still reigns supreme, but TikTok-favourite trends like overnight oats (26%) and avocado on toast (13%) are winning loyal fans daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As breakfast table traditions have changed, the nation has embraced some more unconventional yet laid-back morning routines at home.

The top casual custom that Brits have embraced at breakfast time is going barefoot, with a huge 39% of the population ditching their slippers when grabbing a slice of bacon.

Once a breakfast-table taboo that would have earned you a telling-off from Mum, using a mobile phone while eating is now the norm, with nearly a third of diners (30%) scrolling, snapping, and streaming during their morning meal.

We’re taking the pyjama-core trend to the next level as a nation too, with 1 in 8 (13%) of us wearing what we slept in at the breakfast table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was once the height of bad manners, but now a quarter of us (25%) say we noisily slurp our tea or coffee, while seven per cent say they would dare to dip their soldier in someone else’s egg.

Gennaro Festivo, hotel manager at Best Western's Hotel De Havelet, has served thousands of breakfasts throughout his career - and he's witnessed firsthand how the ‘new normal’ at the breakfast table has taken shape.

He said: “Breakfast isn’t just the first meal of the day anymore – it’s a chance to slow down and savour the moment. Whether it’s catching up with friends and family, taking a quiet pause before the day begins, or simply indulging in your favourite dish, the breakfast table means something different to everyone.

“These days, it’s all about flexibility and fitting breakfast around your day. Whether you're a ‘digital diner’ who loves an insta-worthy avo on toast or a traditionalist enjoying a perfectly plated full english with a view, Best Western’s Free Breakfast offering is designed to suit every style – a quality breakfast, served your way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But breakfast doesn't have to be a digital dilemma when you stay with Best Western. As part of its ' Year of the Free Breakfast' campaign, Best Western is creating the perfect backdrop for your breakfast moments – whether you're looking to capture the perfect Instagram shot or disconnect and enjoy a moment of peace.

From endless bacon at Best Western's Dover Marina Hotel that's as photogenic as it is delicious, to perfectly cooked eggs at The Roker Hotel that are social media worthy, we've got your digital dining needs covered.

Gleddoch Hotel & Spa offers a serene environment perfect for putting your phone on aeroplane mode and relaxing, while Hotel De Havelet's stunning views will have you feeling at one with nature.

Even Dockside's grab-and-go breakfast is a perfect choice, whether you're snapping a quick picture of your flat white and Danish or snacking on it on the go as you head to your next destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can fuel up for your day the right way with Best Western – rates from just £89 for two people.

On the findings, Tim Rumney, CEO at BWH Hotels GB, said: "Breakfast is no longer just about the food – it's about the experience. Whether you want to enjoy a quiet moment or share it with friends and family, we've designed our Free Breakfast offering to support how people want to dine today.

“We want our guests to relax, take their time, and make the most of breakfast while travelling – leave the usual (or unusual) habits at home and just enjoy the moment. Though we won’t judge if you sneak in a quick photo!".

For more information on Best Western’s Free Breakfast offer, click here.