Britain’s best office baker finalists revealed – before live cook off

Three talented bakers are set to compete in a live final at Divertimenti Cookery School on 13th November 2024 – to determine the UK’s best office baker.

Following a nationwide search, the final trio have been determined, with Charlotte Dibble from Oakham, Rutland, Natalie Steer from Witney, Oxfordshire, and Emma Greenslade from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, rising to the top.

With dozens of entrants having submitted pictures of their best office baking efforts, the three finalists were whittled down by a team of in-house judges at Zyliss, the innovative Swiss kitchenware brand, who determined the best bakes to go forward to the final.

This will see the three talented bakers showcase their skills in a live cook off at London’s prestigious Divertimenti Cookery School on November 13.

To level the playing field, the three have been asked to create their best carrot cake, which will see them perform under the watchful eyes of judges Jo Pratt, an award-winning food writer, Jules Kane, Head of Divertimenti Cookery School and Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands (which includes Zyliss).

In anticipation of the event, each finalist has shared their perspective on baking and what inspires them to don their aprons and delight colleagues with homemade treats.

Charlotte Dibble, who works for Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham, Rutland said: "From the girl who begged her Grandma to help her bake for charity cake sales to the university housemate who baked four trays of cookies to procrastinate studying (yes, that really happened!), I’ve now embraced the role of the office baker! At Two Chimps Coffee, I’ve been on a quest to incorporate our speciality coffees into my bakes, with my Tiramisu Cookies being a team favourite. I’m excited to share my passion with everyone at the final!"

And Natalie Steer, who works for a dry cleaning brand in Witney, Oxfordshire, said: "I’ve always loved baking, whether it's whipping up a batch of brownies for my family or surprising my colleagues with something sweet to brighten their day. I actually started our own office baking competition to add a bit of fun and friendly rivalry to the workplace, and it’s become a much-anticipated event each year. Being chosen as a finalist for the Best Office Baker competition is such an exciting opportunity, and I’m thrilled to take my passion for baking beyond our office walls.”

Finally, Emma Greenslade, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire who works as a life coach, said: "I bring years of experience and a passion for creating tasty treats that everyone loves. Having worked as a chef in my early 20s, I’m able to whip up a variety of bakes that go down a treat, from apple cake to cookies. I’m thrilled to bring my skills to the competition and hopefully impress the judges with my favourite bakes."

The competition launched in October during National Baking Week, inviting office bakers from across the UK to submit photos of their best creations. After a highly competitive selection process, the top three finalists were chosen based on their creativity, presentation and the evident passion for baking they bring to their workplaces.

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, commented, saying: “Our Best Office Baker contest has been an incredible journey, allowing us to discover the hidden baking talents that light up offices across the UK. Each of these finalists brings something special to the table, and we can’t wait to see their creativity shine in the final. With Jo Pratt and Jules Kane on the judging panel, we know it’s going to be a fantastic event!”

The winner of the competition will be crowned the UK’s Best Office Baker and receive the exclusive Zyliss Baker’s Dozen Kit, a handpicked selection of 13 essential baking tools from the Zyliss range.

The final will take place on Wednesday, November 13, at the Divertimenti Cookery School, a landmark venue in London known for its state-of-the-art kitchen facilities and commitment to culinary excellence.

For more information on Zyliss and the competition, visit https://zyliss.co.uk/ and https://www.zylisscompetitions.com/.

And for more about Divertimenti Cookery School, please visit: https://www.divertimenti.co.uk/pages/cookery-school.