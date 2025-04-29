Brit's can't get enough of these iconic dining brands

Nando's chicken and chips on a plate

A new study has found the UK’s favourite dining brands, with Nando’s securing a substantial win.

Sky dining restaurant dinnerinthesky.hr analysed the average monthly search volume for 92 restaurant chains to discover which ones Brits were most desperate for, and which would take the title as the UK’s favourite.

Nando’s is crowned the UK’s favourite restaurant, with an average of 391,000 searches per month, a whopping 208% more compared to runners up Wagamama.

Nando’s specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken, serving everything from wings, thighs, burgers, wraps and pittas. After opening its first restaurant in the UK in 1992, Nando’s has exploded in popularity due to its range of customisable food options at fair prices, even cementing itself into UK meme culture with the idea of going for a “cheeky Nando’s.”

“Where is Nando's from?” is the top search query for the South African food chain, with 5,400 searches per month.

Wagamama is in second, with an average of 127,000 searches per month.

Inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars, Wagamama is known for its fresh and flavourful dishes. Founded in the UK in 1992, the brand takes inspiration primarily from Japanese cuisine, offering a mix of ramen, donburi, teppanyaki, and katsu curries, as well as a vast selection of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The number one question about the chain is “is Wagamama Halal?”, with 1,900 searches per month. Wagamama does not explicitly provide Halal food, but some consider the vegan and seafood options to be.

Third is Toby Carvery, with an average of 117,000 searches per month.

Often referred to as “the home of the roast”, Toby Carvery is a British restaurant serving roast meats like beef, turkey, gammon and pork, alongside traditional serve yourself style roast accompaniments, such as Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and vegetables.

“What time does Toby Carvery start serving lunch?” is the most frequently asked question, with 700 searches per month. Most restaurants start serving lunch around 11am, but this depends on location and breakfast timings.

Miller & Carter ranks fourth, with an average of 91,000 searches per month.

Miller & Carter is a premium steakhouse chain, known for its high-quality aged beef, and refined dining experience. Although it specialises in steaks, the menu also includes options like burgers, seafood, and chicken, alongside indulgent sides like camembert mash and stuffed bone marrow.

In fifth is PizzaExpress, with an average of 84,000 searches per month.

Founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot, PizzaExpress was created to bring authentic Italian pizza to the UK. Since that time, the chain has exploded in popularity, with over 360 pizzerias in the UK and Ireland, 12 markets internationally, and a range now sold in supermarkets across the country.

Harvester and TGI Fridays tie for sixth place, with an average of 52,000 searches per month.

Harvester was established in 1983, known for its unlimited salad bar alongside a variety of menu options including burgers, steaks and rotisserie chicken.

TGI Fridays arrived in the UK in 1986, providing an American-style dining experience with oversized portions, bottomless brunches, and 2-for-1 cocktails.

Joint seventh is Beefeater and Hungry Horse, with an average of 46,000 searches per month.

Founded in 1974, Beefeater serves steakhouse classics like mixed grills and burgers, and family favourites, like fish and chips.

Hungry Horse was established in 1995 and has developed a reputation for its huge portions at reasonable prices, popular with families and large groups.

Rounding out the top 10 is Brewers Fayre with an average of 43,000 searches per month, Bella Italia with 37,000, and Las Iguanas with 32,000.

Research by Seven Rooms found that if guests couldn’t get a reservation at their favourite restaurant, 35% would look for a different date and time, 29% would look for availability at other restaurants within the same hospitality group, 25% would look at different sites for reservation availability at the same restaurant, and 4% would set up an alert for when reservations became available.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from dinnerinthesky.hr said, “After COVID, the UK restaurant scene has faced some real challenges, including rising costs and a change in consumer behaviour, with delivery services becoming more and more popular.

“However, Curren Goodden Associates (CGA) estimate that around two in five Brits go out to eat and drink each week, proving that the demand for a good dining experience is still strong. Gen Z are at the forefront here, with data by Seven Rooms claiming that more than half dine out at least three times per month, and 15% dine out five or more times.

“The chains and restaurants on this list have shown resilience and adaptability, enabling them to become firm favourites across the UK.”

