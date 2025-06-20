Brits go mad for vegan BBQs as heatwave boosts sales

A family bbq in thier garden

Brits are swapping bangers for plant-based this summer, as soaring temperatures spark a surge in meat-free BBQing.

Plant-based food company THIS™ has reported a 21% spike in burger and sausage sales across Tesco and Sainsbury’s over the past two weeks, as the UK heatwave fuels a national grilling frenzy.

The London-based brand reports it's seeing more flexitarians than ever turning to their products as part of the seasonal sizzle.

“Nothing says summer like the smell of a barbecued sausage wafting over the fence - and there’s a good chance it’s a plant-based one,” said Nick Ball, Commercial Director at THIS™. “The heatwave has prompted BBQs up and down the country, and meat-free options are taking centre stage. Shoppers are choosing big flavour without the compromise.”

THIS™ has made its name with bold meat-alternatives that cater to flexitarians and full-time plant-eaters alike. Their range — including THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages, THIS™ Isn’t Beef Burgers, and THIS™ Isn’t Lamb Kebabs — is designed to taste just like the real thing, without the environmental impact.

And if you thought grilling on the go was a stretch, think again.

Earlier this month, the brand rolled out a stunt to match the sunshine — a wearable BBQ. In a cheeky hidden-camera campaign, unsuspecting members of the public watched as a woman cooked burgers at a pub bar and a bus stop, a gym-goer grilled kebabs on a treadmill, and someone tucked into a sausage while reading in a library. The portable barbecue featured glowing coals, fake smoke and sizzling sound effects, proving that a BBQ moment can happen anywhere.

Whether it’s a garden get-together or a makeshift grill on the go, THIS™ is making it clear: summer’s here, and the plant-based BBQ is officially having a moment.