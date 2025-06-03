Brits jazz up their summer picnic hampers with healthier foods and favourite dips
According to findings, hummus was the top choice for picnic-goers, with (21%) of people selecting it as a preferred item. Fruit kebabs (20%) and charcuterie board (20%) were also popular, along with summer rolls (13%) and chickpea salad (9%). When it comes to drinks, the proud nation of tea drinkers aren’t veering too far from home – with iced tea a refreshing crowd pleaser for summer picnics.
The survey also looked at dipping preferences and found that dips continue to be a common feature of picnic spreads. Garlic and herb was the most popular dip (24%), followed by sour cream and chive (18%), hummus (11%), Tzatziki (11%) Guacamole (10%) are the top five UK dip choices for summer. Opinions diverged however on what people had with their dips. Some people liked a tortilla or bread stick into their favourite dip, whilst others went for carrots or cucumber sticks. Almost one in 10 (7%) said they would use their fingers to enjoy a dip – perhaps not ideal for a shared meal occasion.
Laura Vaughan, Head of Brand at Bakkavor said, “We have always believed that great dips can transform even the simplest meal — and it’s fantastic to see that reflected in the nation's picnicking habits Our research confirms that Hummus continues to be a crowd-pleaser, and here at Moorish, we’re proud to offer bold, flavourful options that bring something a little different to the table. Whether you’re dipping with vegetables, chips or breadsticks, it’s all about sharing good food and good moments.”
The results suggest a broadening of picnic menus, with many people including a mix of traditional and newer food options. While classic items remain popular, there appears to be a room for a wider range of tastes and dietary preferences.