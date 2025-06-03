Brits jazz up their summer picnic hampers with healthier foods and favourite dips

The days of traditional British picnic staples – such pork pies, cheese sandwiches and chicken drumsticks – may be numbered. New research from Moorish suggests that many people are opting for lighter, more varied foods during the warmer months.

According to findings, hummus was the top choice for picnic-goers, with (21%) of people selecting it as a preferred item. Fruit kebabs (20%) and charcuterie board (20%) were also popular, along with summer rolls (13%) and chickpea salad (9%). When it comes to drinks, the proud nation of tea drinkers aren’t veering too far from home – with iced tea a refreshing crowd pleaser for summer picnics.

The survey also looked at dipping preferences and found that dips continue to be a common feature of picnic spreads. Garlic and herb was the most popular dip (24%), followed by sour cream and chive (18%), hummus (11%), Tzatziki (11%) Guacamole (10%) are the top five UK dip choices for summer. Opinions diverged however on what people had with their dips. Some people liked a tortilla or bread stick into their favourite dip, whilst others went for carrots or cucumber sticks. Almost one in 10 (7%) said they would use their fingers to enjoy a dip – perhaps not ideal for a shared meal occasion.

Laura Vaughan, Head of Brand at Bakkavor said, “We have always believed that great dips can transform even the simplest meal — and it’s fantastic to see that reflected in the nation's picnicking habits Our research confirms that Hummus continues to be a crowd-pleaser, and here at Moorish, we’re proud to offer bold, flavourful options that bring something a little different to the table. Whether you’re dipping with vegetables, chips or breadsticks, it’s all about sharing good food and good moments.”

The results suggest a broadening of picnic menus, with many people including a mix of traditional and newer food options. While classic items remain popular, there appears to be a room for a wider range of tastes and dietary preferences.