Brits munched enough sausage rolls this past year to stretch halfway across the moon

Brits have devoured over 12.8 million sausage rolls in the past year alone

It’s official: the UK’s appetite for sausage rolls knows no bounds. In the past 12 months alone, over 12.8 million Ginsters sausage rolls were devoured across the UK - that’s enough to stretch halfway across the moon, drive the length of Britain nearly three times, or build a pastry tower taller than 21,000 Big Bens.

To find out just how deep the nation’s flaky obsession runs, Ginsters – the UK’s savoury pastry expert – has lifted the lid on new data revealing the country’s sausage roll habits.

The Midlands has officially taken the crown as the UK’s biggest roll-loving region, with more than 2 million sold in the last 12 months – that’s more sausage rolls than there are people in Leicester, Coventry, and Wolverhampton combined.

In the South of England, over 2 million Ginsters rolls were devoured last year, with sales on the rise. It’s fair to say flaky pastry has officially joined the ranks of regional staples.

Meanwhile in London, Ginsters rolls are on the rise – with over a million sold in the past year, up 11% year on year, as Londoners awaken to the appeal of this proper pastry classic.

Further north, Yorkshire saw one of the biggest leaps in roll loyalty, with sales rising 7.1% and more than 1 million rolls snapped up. Scotland wasn’t far behind, with over 850,000 rolls making their way into air fryers, office fridges, and picnic hampers. That’s roughly one for every resident of Aberdeen and Dundee combined - with a few spare for the Loch Ness Monster should she ever fancy a flaky treat.

With millions of sausage rolls being devoured across the country, Ginsters recently set out to answer the ultimate question: who loves them the most?

Following a nationwide search for the UK’s biggest sausage roll fan, Ginsters has now crowned its Ultimate Sausage Roll Superfan. From tattoos and sausage roll-inspired outfits to custom snack drawers and carefully curated sausage roll rankings, fans across the UK shared their devotion to the humble roll – but one proud pastry lover stood out from the rest.

The winner didn’t just earn the title – they also kicked off their reign with a special delivery of Ginsters sausage rolls, followed by a year’s supply of vouchers for even more flaky goodness*.

Sarah, Marketing Director at Ginsters, said: “We always knew the UK had a soft spot for sausage rolls – but seeing just how many are being picked up, day in and day out, is next level. From Cornwall to Glasgow, Ginsters rolls have become part of people’s everyday. That kind of trust doesn’t come easy. It takes care, consistency and a lot of work behind the scenes.

Each of our sausage rolls is made with 100% British pork combined with a distinctive blend of herbs and spices, encased in our signature golden baked light puff pastry – a recipe we’ve been refining for over 40 years at our bakery. Every week, our products go through rigorous taste test panels to make sure they meet the highest standards. There’s real effort in each of our rolls – that’s what’s helped them become the most awarded in the country, and why people keep coming back for more.

“With our sausage rolls getting so much love, now feels like the perfect time to celebrate – and finally find out who their biggest fan really is”.

After four decades of flaky pastry and loyal followers, the humble sausage roll has more than earned its place in the national spotlight – one bite at a time.

