Brits order dough balls every three seconds and now they’re FREE at PizzaExpress

Britain is officially Dough Ball obsessed - brand new PizzaExpress data shows a portion is ordered every 3 seconds across the UK, with the restaurant’s original Dough Balls - served with a side of its famous garlic butter - accounting for well over half (58%) of all Dough Ball orders.

New data from PizzaExpress today confirms what fans have long suspected – the nation is officially obsessed with Dough Balls – as it reveals they are ordered on average every 3 seconds in its restaurants across the UK.

With these balls of light, fluffy dough landing on PizzaExpress’ marble tables quicker than it takes most people to walk to their fridge, the nation's most iconic pizzeria has also revealed that the most ordered Dough Balls nationwide are the original Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’, which are served with a mouthwatering side of its famous garlic butter and account for well over half (58%) of all Dough Ball orders. What’s more, the classic version of this iconic dish is ordered every 4.7 seconds… with other popular variations also being ordered in seconds, including:

· The trendsetting Hot Honey Dough Balls every 54 seconds

· Loaded Pesto Dough Balls every 80.5 seconds

· The cheesy goodness of Al Forno Dough Balls every 88.9 seconds

What’s more, Brighton has emerged as the Dough Ball capital of the UK, with over 40% of diners ordering the famous starter every time they dine, with Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff, making up the top 5 cities enjoying the delicious dough.

The news comes as PizzaExpress announces a refresh to its 3-million member loyalty scheme, the PizzaExpress Club, with members now getting even more of this delicious dish… everyone (yes, everyone) gets free Dough Balls from day one, every time they dine.

Now, pizza (and Dough Ball) fans who download the PizzaExpress Club app will instantly enter the ‘Bronze’ tier, unlocking a new world of rewards before even spending a penny. This includes the instant satisfaction of being able to bag a free portion of the brand's iconic Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’, every time they dine.

Paula Mackenzie, CEO at PizzaExpress, said, "We’ve welcomed over 3 million membersto the industry-leading PizzaExpress Club since it launched just over three years ago, and we’re excited to have updated our rewards and benefits to give our loyal pizza fans even more of what they love.

"We're the home of Dough Balls and now, no matter whether you're a Bronze, Silver or Gold Club member, there are free Dough Balls on offer every time you dine - there's nothing more epic than that!"

Fans simply need to download or update the PizzaExpress app to access the new rewards, making every visit even more delicious."

And if free Dough Balls every time you dine wasn’t quite enough, to celebrate the nation's unwavering love for this cult favourite, PizzaExpress has also announced that, due to overwhelming demand, the brand is restocking its iconic Dough Bag, which was recently released as part of its 60th birthday celebration collection, and sold out within 24 hours.

