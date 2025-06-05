Brits urged to wash salad after 1 in 10 say they’ve felt unwell after eating it

A new study has revealed that 1 in 10 Brits have felt unwell after eating unwashed salad

As summer approaches and salads take centre stage on British dining tables, National Salad Week has revealed a nauseating new statistic – 1 in 10 Brits have felt unwell after eating unwashed salad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, while a reassuring 60% recognise unwashed leaves carry risk, almost one in five (17%) don’t bother to wash them, which runs the risk of being affected by potentially deadly bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, E. coli and more.

The study, which was conducted on behalf of Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss kitchenware brand, polled 2,000 UK residents* into their salad washing habits ahead of National Salad Week (1st to 6th June). The findings suggest a need for more education around safe salad preparation, particularly as fresh produce forms a central part of summer diets. The survey highlights that while many people understand the importance of washing fresh produce, a significant portion of the population still skip this crucial step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who don't wash their salad, common reasons cited for not doing so included not thinking it was necessary (64%); forgetfulness (25.4%); finding it annoying or messy (18%); relying on pre-washed bagged salad (7.8%) and a simple lack of time (4.2%).

The potential health hazards associated with unwashed salad were highlighted by health specialist and GP, Dr Deborah Lee, of Dr Fox Pharmacy, who said: “Salad leaves are a common source of pathogens including norovirus, Hepatitis A, cryptosporidium, giardia, toxoplasma, salmonella, E.coli, campylobacter, yersinia and listeria. They can become contaminated at every step of the production process, from contact with soil, water, handling, equipment or storage. The NHS recommends rewashing all prewashed salads and vegetables before use. This is a vital step in food preparation to help reduce gastroenteritis (food poisoning).

“Prewashed salad is washed with chlorine as a disinfectant, then rinsed with pure water. Although this kills over 90% of bacteria, many remain. However, rewashing at home provides an additional opportunity to remove any pathogens. For best results, after washing or rewashing, always dry lettuce leaves before eating. Leaving them damp encourages the growth of bacteria and mould. I would advise always drying salad leaves in a salad spinner – spinning the lettuce creates a centrifugal force that pulls the water and any pathogens away from the leaves.”

In addition to the health risks posed by eating unwashed salad, the study also found that the most common method of washing was to rinse under the tap, according to 72% of respondents, while 24% said they soaked salad in water. A further 19% used a salad spinner, which supports cleaning and hygiene by removing excess water, while 10% went all out with vinegar or another-food safe cleaning solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing for DK Household Brands, which includes Zyliss, said: “Consumers are increasingly aware of the need to eat healthily, but it’s just as important to eat safely. The potential risks of not washing salad are very serious – so we must all take time to prep our greens appropriately, even if it slows the cooking process down momentarily.”

Zyliss, whose founder Karl Zysset invented the original salad spinner in 1978, continues to innovate in salad preparation with modern updates to its design. The current Easy Spin and Swift Dry models includes patented AquaVent technology for faster drying, non-slip bases for kitchen stability, while the bowl within the spinner also acts as a serving bowl too. Furthermore,its 10% wheat straw lid helps underpin and amplify the firm’s commitment to sustainability.

For more information about Zyliss, please visit: www.zyliss.co.uk

*A nationally representative sample questioned by One Poll in May 2025.