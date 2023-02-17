The new burger is available to taste before the official launch

The new burger will be arriving in Burger King restaurants nationwide on 21 February (Photo: Burger King)

Burger King has announced the launch of its latest Gourmet Kings burger - the Peppercorn Angus.

The brand new burger will be arriving in Burger King restaurants nationwide from Tuesday 21 February and is the latest addition to the Gourmet Kings range.

The fast-food chain said “the burger is big on taste and features a juicy flame-grilled 100% British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef, housed underneath 4-slices of succulent bacon, delicately sliced onions and fresh rocket”.

Burger King added that the patty is “topped with a generous swirl of deluxe, creamy peppercorn mayonnaise and sweet caramelised onion – all served between a perfectly toasted brioche bun”.

Fans can taste the new burger before its nationwide release alongside a buy-one-get-one-free offer via the Burger King app from 17 February to 20 February. The burger itself is priced at £7.69 and the meal is £9.69.

The buy-one-get-one-free deal is only available via the Burger King app and is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. The offer is valid at participating restaurants only and not valid at Burger King motorway service locations, airports, train stations and holiday parks.

In November 2022, Burger King revealed the launch of its first-ever chicken burger in its Gourmet Kings range: The Steakhouse Crispy Chicken.

Burger King says “the Steakhouse Crispy Chicken features a crispy burger made with 100% chicken breast, smoked bacon slices, a layer of British oak smoked cheddar cheese, crispy onions, rocket, and Bullseye BBQ sauce, all served in a lightly toasted brioche bun”.

Prices for the burger are £7.79 to £10.49 - depending on meal size and location - and are available across the UK.

The launch comes after rival fast food chain McDonald’s hiked the prices of five of its popular menu items. The chain has increased the cost of its Mayo Chicken Burger from 99p to £1.19, a 20% rise - while the Bacon Mayo Chicken burger has gone up from £1.59 to £1.79, a 12.6% increase.

The Bacon Double Cheeseburger is now 8% more expensive after rising in price from £2.49 to £2.69, while the Triple Cheeseburger increased by 7.4% from £2.69 to £2.89.