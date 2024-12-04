Burger King Unwrapped: BK reveals quirkiest cravings in UK cities

Burger King 'Unwrapped' insights and trends

Burger King UK has unveiled ‘BK Unwrapped 2024’, a roundup of some of the quirkiest BK order requests, insights and trends from the past year. 2024’s ‘BK Unwrapped’ is packed with findings linked to important calendar moments, including the Euros and August Bank Holiday, revealing how consumers’ eating habits align with some of this year’s memorable moments.

Unwrapped data revealed Brits like it hot, hot, hot - the temperature reached 34.8C on 12th August, and sparked a fiery upturn in orders for iconic Chilli Cheese Bites, tripling at Burger King UK.

With footballing disappointment, the nation turned to ultimate food satisfaction, following a heart-breaking 2-1 loss this summer (14th July). Football didn’t come home, but the Bacon Double Cheese XL sure did, as orders boomed soon after the final whistle, with twice the number of burgers sold compared to the previous weekend.

Brits’ obsession with picky bits was made official, when the BK Picky Bits Sharer Box had its most popular day on 31st August, proving nothing beats a picky tea.

Burger King UK’s ‘Whopper® Wednesdays’ offer saw its busiest day on Valentines Day, with couples treating each other with the gift of a flame-grilled feast on date night.

Plus, another head-scratching anomaly occurred on the day of romance (14th February), as Burger King UK reports 25 per cent fewer requests to remove onions from Whopper® orders, proving that nothing can come between true love.

Burger King UK’s Unwrapped also revealed the top regional trends:

Londoners ordered more Chilli Cheese Bites than anywhere else in the UK

Scottish towns led the UK in ‘Chicken Royale with Cheese’ orders, with Glasgow taking the top spot, closely followed by Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Kilmarnock

Glasgow also stood out as the UK's top fanbase for Onion Rings, while Guildford in the South earned the title of BK Chocolate Milkshake capital

Chertsey (home to Thorpe Park), claimed the crown for the highest orders of Frozen Fanta drinks, as fans cooled down after an exhilarating ride

Stockton-on-Tees, the charming market town in County Durham, devoured more 3-piece Nugget sides than any other place in the UK

Bolton took the lead as the biggest aficionado of the Smoky Bacon Double Whopper

Customers in Manchester ordered enough Whopper® burgers to fill the seats of both the red and blue stadiums three times, while those in Oxford ordered the highest number of Double Angus Bacon with Cheese in 2024

Customers in Edinburgh consumed enough Fries that if laid end to end, would cover the length of the Royal Mile nine times

Fans in Sheffield were Onion Ringing off the hook, devouring enough Onion Rings to fill the seats of its world-famous theatre 497 times