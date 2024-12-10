By popular demand: BrewDog's Elf Lager is back for 2024

By Jim Moore
Contributor
10th Dec 2024, 2:34pm
To celebrate New Line Cinema’s festive masterpiece Elf, Britain’s biggest independent craft brewer, BrewDog, has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) to relaunch sellout brew Elf Lager. Here once more to spread Christmas cheer loud for all to hear!

Elf Lager, our 4.5% vibrant citrus and herbal German-style pilsner, is back by popular demand and only around for the festive season, so grab it now!!

Trust us, it’s the most perfect tipple to add to all things merry and bright this Christmas.

Elf Lager is served in 330ml cans and available to buy now. It will be sold exclusively at BrewDog.com, Morrisons and Waitrose. You can also sample Elf Lager in BrewDog’s hotly-anticipated 2024 Craft Beer Advent Calendar and enjoy in BrewDog Bars.

For more information on Elf Lager, please visit: https://brewdog.com/products/elf

