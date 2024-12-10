By popular demand: BrewDog's Elf Lager is back for 2024
Elf Lager, our 4.5% vibrant citrus and herbal German-style pilsner, is back by popular demand and only around for the festive season, so grab it now!!
Trust us, it’s the most perfect tipple to add to all things merry and bright this Christmas.
Elf Lager is served in 330ml cans and available to buy now. It will be sold exclusively at BrewDog.com, Morrisons and Waitrose. You can also sample Elf Lager in BrewDog’s hotly-anticipated 2024 Craft Beer Advent Calendar and enjoy in BrewDog Bars.
For more information on Elf Lager, please visit: https://brewdog.com/products/elf