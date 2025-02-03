The Cadbury brand is a UK icon. From humble beginnings in Birmingham’s Bull Street in 1824, it has risen to be the second-largest confectionery brand in the world, after Mars.

Most people will be able to reveal their favourite bar of Cadbury’s chocolate with some of the unlucky ones finding their number one bar discontinued. Over the years we have seen lots of Cadbury products come and go with some never forgotten.

While classics like the Dairy Milk and Cadbury Flake still going strong, along with special treats such as Milk Tray and Cadbury Eclairs, others were not so popular, and despite them having an army of loyal fans, it just wasn’t enough to keep them on UK shelves.

Some of these sweet treats from years gone by have remained strong in the minds choc fans while others are becoming an increasingly distant memory but all had at least some consumers who loved them at the time and were sad to see them go.

So let's see how many of these Cadbury chocolate bars which sadly didn’t make it in the cut-throat confectionery industry you remember - and let us know which ones you would like to see make a return in the comments below.

1 . Putting a fresh twist on the original Wispa chocolate bar, the Wispa Mint had a layer of mint chocolate added. First introduced in 1995, it was pulled from shelves in 2003. Putting a fresh twist on the original Wispa chocolate bar, the Wispa Mint had a layer of mint chocolate added. First introduced in 1995, it was pulled from shelves in 2003. | Cadbury Photo: Cadbury Share

2 . Constructed in the same way as the original Flake, the Cadbury Snowflake had a milk chocolate outer but a crumbly white chocolate centre. It first appeared in 2003, was rebranded ‘Flake Snow’ three years later and ultimately discontinued in 2005. Constructed in the same way as the original Flake, the Cadbury Snowflake had a milk chocolate outer but a crumbly white chocolate centre. It first appeared in 2003, was rebranded ‘Flake Snow’ three years later and ultimately discontinued in 2005. | Cadbury Photo: Cadbury Share

3 . Living up to its name, the Cadbury Fuse combined milk chocolate with nuts, peanuts, raisins, crisp cereal and fudge all mixed up within it. It was available in the UK from 1996 to 2006 Living up to its name, the Cadbury Fuse combined milk chocolate with nuts, peanuts, raisins, crisp cereal and fudge all mixed up within it. It was available in the UK from 1996 to 2006 | Cadbury Photo: Cadbury Share

4 . A simple, white chocolate version of the Dairy Milk. First sold in the UK in 2002, the Cadbury Dream was discontinued a short time later A simple, white chocolate version of the Dairy Milk. First sold in the UK in 2002, the Cadbury Dream was discontinued a short time later | Cadbury Photo: Cadbury Share