Calling all fish and chip lovers: These are the chippy capitals of the UK

Fish and chips on newspaper with mushy peas, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fish and chip shops are estimated to serve 380 million meals annually across the UK. As the summer holidays begin, thousands of Brits will be heading to the seaside, and for many, no trip is complete without a portion of battered, golden cod and chunky chips doused in salt and vinegar.

The study analysed the number of fish and chip shops in each local authority area across the UK and calculated the number of establishments per 100,000 residents to determine which areas have the highest density of this British culinary institution.

Scarborough ranks as the UK’s fish and chip capital, with 85.35 chippies per 100,000 residents. This classic seaside town has long drawn visitors with its harbour views, sandy beaches and love for proper fish and chips. With fresh North Sea catch on the doorstep and plenty of hungry tourists, Scarborough has a chip shop for nearly every 1,200 residents.

East Lindsey ranks second in the UK for fish and chip shops, with 62.26 establishments per 100,000 residents. The district, which includes popular seaside towns like Skegness and Mablethorpe, has roughly one chippy every one or two miles along its stretch of charming coastline.

The famous seaside resort of Blackpool ranks third, with 59.59 chip shops per 100,000 people. Known for its iconic tower, piers and illuminations, the town draws millions of tourists each year. With its long-standing entertainment scene and lively promenade, fish and chips here are as much a tradition as donkey rides and rock candy.

Hastings ranks a close fourth, with 59.37 fish and chip shops per 100,000 residents. This historic town, famous for its iconic 1066 Battle, carries a rich maritime heritage that naturally feeds into its love of fish and chips. Hastings’ local fishing industry means many chippies can offer fresh and locally caught fish.

In fifth is Great Yarmouth, home to 57.92 chippies per 100,000 people. Once the centre of the global herring trade, the town’s fishing heritage still runs deep and many shops serve locally sourced fish, straight from the quay. With over 5 million visitors a year, fish and chips in Yarmouth aren’t just a meal but part of the seaside ritual.

Gwynedd is the first Welsh entry on the list, ranking sixth overall with 57.23 chip shops per 100,000 residents. With its rugged coastline, seaside towns like Pwllheli and Barmouth, and a steady flow of tourists exploring Snowdonia and beyond, Gwynedd offers plenty of spots to enjoy a proper portion of chip shop chips.

Rossendale in Lancashire is the first non-coastal spot in the top 10, with 47.88 fish and chip shops per 100,000 residents and placing seventh overall. Known for its scenic Pennine hills and tight-knit communities, Rossendale keeps the chippy tradition alive with locals relying on these spots for classic comfort food.

Eighth is Torbay, with 46.61 chippies per 100,000 people. This stretch of South Devon coastline, famous for its sunny weather and sandy beaches, sees plenty of tourists all year round, many of whom make fish and chips a key part of their visit.

Burnley, Lancashire’s third town on the list,ranks ninth, with 45.40 fish and chip shops per 100,000 residents. Known for its historic role in the cotton industry, Burnley still holds onto its working-class traditions, where a visit to the local chippy is a staple after a long day’s work.

Hartlepool rounds out the top 10, with 44.29 chip shops per 100,000 residents. The town’s rich history as a fishing and shipbuilding hub means locals take their fish and chips seriously, with many chippies sourcing fresh, local fish straight from the nearby docks.

Markku Kanerva, a spokesperson for the study's creator, commented on the findings, “Fish and chip shops continue to be a cornerstone of community life throughout the UK, from Scarborough’s historic coastline to Blackpool’s busy promenade.

“However, this rich heritage is under threat, with almost half of UK chippies at risk of closing by the end of 2025. We're seeing traditional chip shops facing unprecedented challenges. With 62% of these businesses being family-run, each closure represents not just an economic loss, but the end of skills and traditions passed down through generations.

“The average price of fish and chips is now reaching £15 or more in some areas and so affordability has become a major issue for many consumers. Energy costs and food inflation have put significant pressure on shop owners, with potato prices particularly affected by poor harvests. But if we don’t support our local chip shops now, we risk losing a beloved part of British culture that has brought communities together for centuries.”