Capital Christmas Cocktails at St Ermin's Hotel, London

Washington, DC Cherry Blossom inspired cocktail

Liquor lovers looking for tasty tipples this festive season will be inspired by the spirits, ingredients and creations from Capital Region USA. The world’s finest drinks are produced in the region, home to more than 500 distilleries and breweries, and over 400 wineries where every drop tells a story.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sip your way through the Capital Region USA. Combined, Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia boast nearly 1000 options including distilleries, crafting spirits like Maryland’s rye whisky, small batch breweries that source local ingredients and wineries in towns like Charlottesville, Virginia named Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Region of the Year and boasting its first gold Decanter accolade in 2024.

Capital Region USA worked with St Ermin’s Hotel in London to curate a collection of festive cocktails that bring the region to life through the tastes, smells and sights of Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Virginia’s Moonshine Mixology:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Maryland Mule

Virginia is the birthplace of American spirits. The first batch of Whisky was distilled there in 1630 and George Washington went on to become the largest producer of Virginia whiskey during his time. Belle Isle Craft Spirits in Richmond, Virginia, uses its award-winning premium moonshine and mixes it with real iced tea and their house lemonade, to craft a refreshing, fizzy cocktail. For a cosy festive drink, travellers can try Belle Isle Spiced Apple Moonshine shaken with ice with fresh lemon juice, pomegranate juice and garnished with a lemon twist.

St Ermin’s Hotel recipe: 50ml apple and ginger juice, 50ml pomegranate juice, 50ml moonshine, and a small splash off lemon juice. Shake with ice and serve.

DC’s Cherry Blossom Revolution:

Created by Antonio Matarazzo, the co-owner and beverage director of Stellina in Washington, DC, Cherry Revolution celebrates Washington DC’s National Cherry Blossom Festival heritage by blending Don Ciccio & Figil Cerasum Aperitivo, an infusion of three different kinds of cherries and sakura blossoms with vodka, orange and Galliano L'Autentico, and Anise and peppermint tasting liquor for a festive explosion. If the Italian Aperitivo cannot be found, then Cherry Brandy can also be used.

Virginia Moonshine inspired cocktail

St Ermin’s Hotel recipe: 50ml vodka, 80ml organge juice, 20ml cherry liqour, shot of herbal liquor, shake over ice, serve, pop in a cherry and garnish with small blosoom flower.

Award-winning Maryland Mule:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally served in a copper mug, the Maryland Mule gives a nod to the state’s liquor tradition and uses rye whiskey. Sagamore Spirits leads the way with its six-time award winning rye whiskey mixed with spicy ginger beer, half a lime, and mint for garnish. Ocean City’s George’s Beverage Company, offers an alternative to rye and uses its own premium vodka in its Maryland Mule creation.

St Ermin’s Hotel recipe: 50ml rye whiskey, 100ml ginger beer, splash of fresh lime over ice, stir and serve.

Capital Christmas Cocktails

The official cocktail of Washington, D.C - the Gin Rickey:

One of the most famous cocktails created in Washington, D.C. and the district’s official cocktail since 2011, is the Gin Rickey. The drink has a rich history dating back to the 1880s and is deeply rooted in the city’s political scene, thanks to 19th century lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey. This classic cocktail combines gin, lime and club soda for a refreshing beverage

Maryland’s Black-Eyed Susan:

Named after Maryland’s state flower, this cocktail symbolises the blanket of flowers draped over the winning horse at the Preakness Stakes, a high profile horse race. Its vibrant yellow colour mimics the flowers that bloom in Maryland during summer and is formed by a mix of orange juice, pineapple juice, vodka, rum and orange liqueur. The refreshing blend truly captures the essence of Maryland’s warm sunny days and festive spirit.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Punch:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired to capture the essence of Virginia’s natural beauty and vibrant flavours, the punch combines Ragged Branch Wheated Bourbon, Pineapple Gomme, Campari and fresh lime juice. Garnished with a pineapple leaf and blueberries. It not only tastes appealing but offers a taste that evokes the scenic landscapes of the Blue Ridge Region. A perfect choice for anyone looking to experience a taste of the state’s charm.

For further information on Capital Region USA, visit www.capitalregionusa.org